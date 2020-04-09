Railway Platform Security Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Public transit is one of the secure forms of transport, but incidents causing death and injury can still occur. Major factors to drive the growth of the railway platform security market involves the growing need to reduce the risk of uncertified access to platforms, rising suicide instances, and increasing demand for additional support and enhancement solutions for security management. However, considering all the factors regarding safety, people prefer to travel through railways.

The global railway platform security market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as government and defense, healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, others.

Top Companies profiled in this report: Honeywell, Indra Sistemas, Huawei, Bosch, Atos, FLIR Systems, Axis Communications, Telent, Dahua Technology, Hikvision, STANLEY Access Technology, Wabtec Corporation, L and T Technology Services, Mitsubishi Electric, Genetec, Knorr-Bremse, Nabtesco, Senstar, Avnet, Anixter

Trains convey tons of cargo and millions of passengers every year, and rail companies depend on efficient and reliable asset operations and rail infrastructure to successfully meet the growing demand. To provide high level safety of the passengers and goods, major railway stations should have an access control system with security arrangements that are to be observed at airports across the country. The solutions involve in railway platform security market play a significant role in managing all the railway platform security-related activities that encompass security and passenger safety. Moreover, the solutions are given to enhance operational efficiency and railways’ management systems. The railway platform security market players have adopted various strategies to grow in the railway platform security market. The players focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their market position.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global railway platform security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The railway platform security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.The reports cover key developments in the railway platform security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

