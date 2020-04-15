Railway Vehicle Bogies Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth|Tatravagónka, Siemens AG, Kawasaki

Complete study of the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Railway Vehicle Bogies production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market include _CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., Amsted Rail, Tatravagónka, Siemens AG, Kawasaki, Alstom, Bombardier, NSSMC, WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH, Titagarh Group, Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd., Ganz Moto, PROMEC srl Railway Vehicle Bogies

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Railway Vehicle Bogies manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Vehicle Bogies industry.

Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Segment By Type:

, 2-axle Bogies, 3-axle Bogies, Others

Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Segment By Application:

, Subway Train, Normal-Speed Railway Train, High-Speed Railway Train

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Railway Vehicle Bogies market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Railway Vehicle Bogies industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Railway Vehicle Bogies market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 2-axle Bogies

1.4.3 3-axle Bogies

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Subway Train

1.5.3 Normal-Speed Railway Train

1.5.4 High-Speed Railway Train

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Railway Vehicle Bogies Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Railway Vehicle Bogies Industry

1.6.1.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Railway Vehicle Bogies Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Railway Vehicle Bogies Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Railway Vehicle Bogies Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Railway Vehicle Bogies Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Railway Vehicle Bogies Production by Regions

4.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Railway Vehicle Bogies Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Railway Vehicle Bogies Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Railway Vehicle Bogies Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Railway Vehicle Bogies Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Railway Vehicle Bogies Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.1.2 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.1.5 CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8.2 Amsted Rail

8.2.1 Amsted Rail Corporation Information

8.2.2 Amsted Rail Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Amsted Rail Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Amsted Rail Product Description

8.2.5 Amsted Rail Recent Development

8.3 Tatravagónka

8.3.1 Tatravagónka Corporation Information

8.3.2 Tatravagónka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Tatravagónka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Tatravagónka Product Description

8.3.5 Tatravagónka Recent Development

8.4 Siemens AG

8.4.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

8.5 Kawasaki

8.5.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kawasaki Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Kawasaki Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Kawasaki Product Description

8.5.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

8.6 Alstom

8.6.1 Alstom Corporation Information

8.6.2 Alstom Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Alstom Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Alstom Product Description

8.6.5 Alstom Recent Development

8.7 Bombardier

8.7.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

8.7.2 Bombardier Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Bombardier Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Bombardier Product Description

8.7.5 Bombardier Recent Development

8.8 NSSMC

8.8.1 NSSMC Corporation Information

8.8.2 NSSMC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 NSSMC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 NSSMC Product Description

8.8.5 NSSMC Recent Development

8.9 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH

8.9.1 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Product Description

8.9.5 WBN Waggonbau Niesky GmbH Recent Development

8.10 Titagarh Group

8.10.1 Titagarh Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Titagarh Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Titagarh Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Titagarh Group Product Description

8.10.5 Titagarh Group Recent Development

8.11 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd.

8.11.1 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Product Description

8.11.5 Jiangsu Railteco Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8.12 Ganz Moto

8.12.1 Ganz Moto Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ganz Moto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Ganz Moto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ganz Moto Product Description

8.12.5 Ganz Moto Recent Development

8.13 PROMEC srl

8.13.1 PROMEC srl Corporation Information

8.13.2 PROMEC srl Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 PROMEC srl Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 PROMEC srl Product Description

8.13.5 PROMEC srl Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Railway Vehicle Bogies Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Railway Vehicle Bogies Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Railway Vehicle Bogies Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Railway Vehicle Bogies Sales Channels

11.2.2 Railway Vehicle Bogies Distributors

11.3 Railway Vehicle Bogies Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Railway Vehicle Bogies Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

