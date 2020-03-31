Rainscreen Cladding Market – Industry Trends-2027|Danpal, Sotech Optima, Proteus Facades, Cladding Corp

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market By Raw Material (Fiber Cement, Composite Material, Metal, High Pressure Laminates, Terracotta, Ceramic and Others), By System (Vented Systems, Drained and Vented Systems and Pressure Equalised (Moderated) Systems), By Applications (Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rainscreen Cladding Market

Rainscreen cladding market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 16,896.37 million by 2027 from USD 9,509.69 million in 2019. Stringent regulations to reduce carbon footprint are the factors for the market growth.

Rainscreen cladding is a method to offer over-cladding or cladding a building so that they can protect the building fabric, interior, exterior and structure from unstable weather. The system helps in making a complete ‘flat’ surface and they are highly used for different new build projects where the system can give excellent performance for the longer period of time and provides good infrastructure to the building façade. Increased number of construction as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Government is taking initiatives in funding the refurbishment projects. For instance, studies conducted by Matic found that the energy refurbishment of existing buildings and their conversion to energy efficient buildings helps in decreasing the loads. According to them, there has been a significant reduction of cooling and thermal loads after refurbishment of existing buildings. So, as per studies, prefabricated construction systems helps to improve environmental sustainability in the construction industry.

This rainscreen cladding market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market Scope and Market Size

Rainscreen cladding market is segmented on the basis of raw material, system and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into fiber cement, composite material, metal, high pressure laminates, terracotta, ceramic and others. Rising demand of composite material inadvertently increases because of the lighter weight property and its stiffness and mist important growing factor is that it’s increasing applications in different industries like aerospace, marine and others. This factor allows market to grow with highest CAGR in the forecasted period of 2027.

Rising demand of insulation materials across the globe is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of rainscreen cladding products. For instance, it has been determined that the level of rainfall has been increased due to the increase in the global warming levels. It has been found out that the global warming level has been reached greater than 95 percent probability which drives the rainfall very heavily in the global regions. Thus the demand of rainscreen cladding has been increased in the forecasted period to 2027.

On the basis of system, the market is segmented into vented systems, drained and vented systems and pressure equalised (moderated) systems. Vented systems segment dominates as well as growing with the highest CAGR in the market. The products made through vented systems are relatively lightweight as compared to conventional masonry builds. It makes lesser burden on the underlying building structure. Thus, vented system is leading system in global rainscreen cladding market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and industrial. Commercial segment is dominating as well as growing with the highest CAGR in the market as the rainscreen cladding system is mostly used in the commercial buildings to protect from moisture and also provides thermal insulation.

Rainscreen Cladding Market Country Level Analysis

Rainscreen cladding market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by raw material, system and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global rainscreen cladding market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the rainscreen cladding market as the China is leader in rainscreen cladding manufacturing as well as export major components parts required for rainscreen cladding. For instance, according to forbes, China will be the leader in 2030 market with holding shares around 40 percent, In addition, global automakers like ROCKWOOL International A/S, Kingspan Group and others are intensifying their efforts in China. ROCKWOOL International A/S has its manufacturing facility in China is planning to expand their business throughout the Asia-pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing consumption by population.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Increase in Demand for Fiber Cement in Cladding Systems

Rainscreen cladding market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in building and construction industry with rainscreen cladding product sales, components sales, impact of technological development in insulation materials and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the rainscreen cladding market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Rainscreen Cladding Market Share Analysis

Rainscreen cladding market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, concept cars, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to rainscreen cladding market.

The major players covered in the report are Danpal, Sotech Optima, Proteus Facades, Cladding Corp, NVELOPE, CENTRIA, FunderMax, Middle East Insulation LLC., Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Kingspan Group, TERREAL, CAREA Group, MERSON GROUP, Avenere Cladding LLC., HunterDouglas, Architectural Panel Solutions Limited, Bailey, ROCKWOOL International A/S, Tata Steel and DuPont, among other players domestic and global. Rainscreen cladding market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many joint ventures and developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the global rainscreen cladding market.

For instance,

In April 2018, Sotech Optima has collaborated with ALPOLIC to introduce a range of ALPOLIC A2 ACM rainscreen cladding in the U.K. market. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio and will able to meet the increasing demand of rainscreen cladding.

In 2019, the company has participated into an architecture initiative conducted by Northampton International Academy for identifying the old sorting office as the ideal space for the new state-of-the-art school..

Partnership, expansion and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for rainscreen claddings through expanded model range

