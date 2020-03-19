Rapid Advancements in Skid Resistant Paper Packaging Market to Fuel Revenues Through 2017 – 2025

Global skid resistant paper packaging market: Introduction

Globalization has resulted in the elimination of the physical and geographical barriers in trade that once existed. Geography is now becoming history. The increase in transit distance has paved way for growth of the global skid resistant paper packaging market. Increased transit distance of goods has led to growth in demand for absolute safety of products while in transit. Product safety is one of the most critical factors that suppliers and vendors ensure, to retain their consumer base. The global logistics industry is poised to grow at a CAGR of above 5%, over the next 5 years, which is expected to positively impact the global skid resistant paper packaging market. Skid resistant paper packaging is made up of a paper with high coefficient of friction, and is largely used as a cover for the base of pallets or between individual items, which prevents movement of the packaged product during transit, in turn ensuring safety of the product from impact damage. The high preference for skid resistant paper packaging can be attributed to this factor.

Global skid resistant paper packaging market: Dynamics

The global packaging market has transformed over the past few years. Increase in global trade and the rise of e-retailing has enabled transit and shipment of a variety of packaged goods from one place to another. Over the years, pallets have been used to safely transport and store raw corrugated material. One of the main concerns for the customers and the vendors alike, is regarding the safety of the products. This high demand for packaging solutions that prevent products from damage during transit is expected to be the key driver for growth of the global skid resistant paper packaging, over the forecast period. Another factor that is expected to act as a driver for the global skid resistant paper packaging market, is customizability. The global packaging industry transformation has paved way for a growing need for absolute customization. Skid resistant paper packaging is available in different weights, and is available in a variety of versions as per requirement. In addition, skid resistant paper packaging is environment-friendly and free from dust. The global skid resistant paper packaging market is also anticipated to grow on the backdrop of global corrugated pallets market. All these factors are anticipated to fuel growth of the global skid resistant paper packaging market.

Despite the positive outlook, one of the key factors that might hamper growth of the global skid resistant paper packaging market is the emergence of alternate environment-friendly transit packaging solutions such as octabins.

Global skid resistant paper packaging market: Segmentation

The global skid resistant paper packaging market has been segmented as follows:-

On the basis of product type:

Plain skid resistant paper

High Quality Printed skid resistant paper

On the basis of applications:

Skid resistant paper as Layer Pads and fitments

Skid resistant paper as Palletized loads

Skid resistant paper as Point of sale display packaging

On the basis of end-use industry:

Electronics

Furniture

Other consumer goods

Chemicals

Automotive

Other industrial goods

Global skid resistant paper packaging market: Geographical Outlook

The global skid resistant paper packaging market has been divided into seven regions-

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan, and

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The North America region is expected to lead the global skid resistant paper packaging market. The global skid resistant paper packaging market is anticipated to face sizeable demand in regions such as APEJ and Latin America, over the forecast period. Western Europe region is anticipated to closely follow the North America region, due to large retail and logistics industry. Eastern Europe skid resistant paper packaging market is anticipated to show moderate growth, over the forecast period, same as Japan and the MEA region.

Global skid resistant paper packaging market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global skid resistant paper packaging market are – Smurfit Kappa Group, Endupack, Packaging Products (Coatings) Ltd., and Sierra Coating Technologies LLC.