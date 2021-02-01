RAPID BOOM ON IN FLIGHT WI-FI MARKET Projected size be Resilient during 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on In Flight Wi-Fi market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international In Flight Wi-Fi market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world In Flight Wi-Fi market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international In Flight Wi-Fi Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global In Flight Wi-Fi Market is projected to expand by more than 20.0% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

In Flight Wi-Fi has become one of the attractions for the passenger aerospace industry nowadays and most of the flights have been offering in flight Wi-Fi to their passengers in order to sustain in the competitive aerospace industry. The inflight Wi-Fi works through ground based mobile towers and aircraft’s antenna- firstly, ground based mobile towers grab the Wi-Fi signal and then sends to the aircrafts antenna. This aforementioned technology may face a connectivity issue when the aircrafts pass over a large terrain or large body. In the second case, the information is exchanged between ground and the geostationary satellites and the aircraft grabs the signal through geostationary satellites and distributes the connections to its passengers through board router. The global In Flight Wi-Fi market is driven by the increasing demands of Wi-Fi signals among passengers while travelling. In addition, emerging adoption of Wi-Fi signals by the defense industry may lead the growth of the global In Flight Wi-Fi market during the forecast period. On the other hand, high technological cost, connectivity etc. may restrain the growth of the global In Flight Wi-Fi market in the upcoming future. However, advancement related to Wi-Fi speed, strategic alliance among the key In Flight Wi-Fi service providers would provide the global In Flight Wi-Fi market an opportunity to propel in the upcoming future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global In Flight Wi-Fi Market encompasses market segments based on offering, technology, application and geography. On the basis of offering, the sub-markets are segmented into hardware and service. Furthermore, the hardware is categorized into antenna, wireless LAN, access point controller, wireless hotspot gateway whereas the service segments is classified into integration and implementation, network planning, support services and others. On the basis of technology, the global In Flight Wi-Fi market is categorized into air to ground technology and satellites technology. In terms of application, the global In Flight Wi-Fi market is categorized into passengers’ aircraft, defense aircraft and others. By Geography, the global In Flight Wi-Fi market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries). In terms of revenue, North America region was estimated to witness the highest market share in the global In Flight Wi-Fi market in 2018, followed by Europe. Among the Asia Pacific countries, China experienced the maximum market share in 2018, followed by Japan- strong defense industry in China and Japan would be the added advantage for the growth of the In Flight Wi-Fi market in Asia Pacific region in the forecast period.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Honeywell Aerospace, Kymeta Corporation, Gogo Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thinkom Solutions Inc., Thales Group, ViaSat Inc etc. among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as In Flight Wi-Fi market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the In Flight Wi-Fi market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world In Flight Wi-Fi market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Honeywell Aerospace, Kymeta Corporation, Gogo Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Thinkom Solutions Inc., Thales Group, ViaSat Inc and others.

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for In Flight Wi-Fi market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for In Flight Wi-Fi market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the In Flight Wi-Fi market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the In Flight Wi-Fi market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

