Rapid Increase in End-use Adoption to Boost Thermocouples High End Optical Pyrometer Market Revenue Growth

Thermocouple is a temperature measuring device which consists of two different metal conductors which are used to measure temperature by the difference in the temperature of conductors. Pyrometers are used to measure high temperatures. These devices are majorly used as temperature sensors, and find wide range of applications in various industries such as gas appliance safety, steel industry, manufacturing industry, power industry, and process plants, among others. Thermocouples are sometimes also used as vacuum gauge. Thermocouple provides advantages such as fast response, wide temperature range, self powered, simple and inexpensive.

Increasing use of thermocouples and optical pyrometer in boilers, temperature controlled rooms and furnaces is one of the major drivers for this market. Further, the demand for the optical pyrometer i.e. non-contact type temperature sensors is also increasing owing to benefits such as improved reliability and ease of use. Continuous automation in the industries is driving the demand for the optical pyrometers and is expected to be the fastest growing technology type among various pyrometers. Moreover, the increasing importance toward safety, quality and security issues and standards in the production and manufacturing industries is further aiding the growth of thermocouples and high end optical pyrometer market.

Thermocouples market is segmented on the basis of product type into K type, J type, T type, M type, C type, N type, E type, B type, S type, and R type among others. Some of the new types of thermocouple are prepared with the use of alloys such as Chromel – gold/iron alloy thermocouple, platinum/molybdenum alloy thermocouple and iridium/rhodium alloy thermocouple. The, thermocouple market is segmented on the basis of metals used in the sensors into platinum, nickel, copper, gold, palladium, and tungsten, among others. Optical pyrometer market is segmented on the basis of product type into single range, double range, triple range, and high end optical pyrometer, among others. Thermocouples and high end optical pyrometer market is segmented on the basis of application into automotive optical pyrometers market, metal manufacturing, industrial applications, aerospace and defense applications, life science, food and beverages, consumer utility applications, glass industry applications, petrochemicals applications, and material processing applications, among others. Petrochemical industry has emerged as one of the most attractive industry for thermocouples market. Some of the major markets for thermocouples and high end optical pyrometer market are the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, among others owing to higher manufacturing activities.

Key vproduct and solution vendors in thermocouples and high end optical pyrometer market include Pyrometer Instrument Company, Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG , Omega Engineering, Wilcon Industries, Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, Yamari Industries, Conax Buffalo Technologies, Analog Devices, Spectrodyne, Inc., Honeywell Inc., STMicroElectronics N.V., Measurement Specialties Inc , Marsh Bellofram Group of Companies, and Williamson Corporation, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated Products, Analog Devices, Sensata Technologies, STMicroelectronics NV, Micron Technology, CTS Corporation, Microchip Technology, among others. The market for thermocouples and high end optical pyrometers is fargamneted with a large number of players. However, the market has witnessed increased partnerships, collaborations and merger activities in the recent years.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Thermocouples and High End Optical Pyrometer market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Thermocouples and High End Optical Pyrometer market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)