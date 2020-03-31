Rapid Industrialization to Boost FFC/FPC Jumper Cables Market Growth by 2019-2045
Global FFC/FPC Jumper Cables Market Viewpoint
FFC/FPC Jumper Cables Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global FFC/FPC Jumper Cables market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.
In this FFC/FPC Jumper Cables market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The following manufacturers are covered:
Molex
Sumitomo Electric
Johnson Electric
Samtec
TE Connectivity
Cvilux
Luxshare-ICT
Axon Cable
Hezhi Electronic
Xinfuer Electronics
Hitachi Metals, Ltd
Wrth Elektronik
VST Electronics
JSB TECH
Cicoil Flat Cables
Sumida-flexcon
Nicomatic
JST
Omron
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Connector Type
FFC Connectors
FPC Connectors
by Pitch Spacing
0.500 mm Pitches
1.00 mm Pitches
1.250 mm Pitches
Other
Segment by Application
PC/PC Display
CD-ROM Drive
TV
Printer
DVD/BD Player
Car Stereo
Game Machine
GPS
Others
