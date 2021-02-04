Rapid Test Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2027| Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TV SD, ALS Limited, Mrieux NutriSciences

Rapid Test Market research report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Key data and information used while preparing this report has been collected from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. Rapid Test industry can be highly benefited with this Rapid Test Market report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account.

Global rapid test market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Rapid Test Market Synopsis 2020-2027: The rapid test is preliminary screening test which are easy to use and having high quality. These tests are used for point-of-care (POC) which provides specific, sensitive and faster results within 10 minutes to 2 hours. It is used to test malaria and other infections such as AIDS, Influenza, HPV and Hepatitis infection.

According to the survey conducted by World Health Organizations (WHO) for the world malaria report 2018, it stated that the total sale in2017 was about 276 million. Almost 66% rapid tests were provided to sub-Saharan Africa. It is observed that the use of malaria test was increased from 40% to 75% in sub-Saharan Africa. These rapid tests have certain importance as epidemiological tools, additionally to use as diagnostics. These are used for lymphatic filariasis. Rapid tests are not used for diseases that are generally diagnosed from syndrome, but can prevent over-dose of antibiotics.

List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global Rapid Test Market are Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, TV SD, ALS Limited, Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation, AsureQuality Limited, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, OMIC USA Inc, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Hologic, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

Market Drivers

o Rising product recalls due to stringent regulations in developed countries is propelling the market in the forecast period

o Increasing incidences of foodborne illness act as a driving force for the market

o Globalization of food business will enhance the growth of the market

o Increasing consumer awareness for food safety is also driving the market growth

o Market Restraints

Lack of food control infrastructure will hamper the growth of the market

o Complexity in testing techniques is hindering the market growth

o Inadequate reimbursement policies for rapid test diagnostics will act as restraint for the market

o High cost of testing equipment is also hampering the market in the forecast period

Global Rapid Test Market In-depth Segmentation:

By Product (Over-the-Counter [OTC] Rapid Test Product, Professional Rapid Test Product)

By Contaminant (Pathogens, Meat Speciation, GMOS, Allergens, Pesticides, Mycotoxins, Heavy Metals, Others)

By Technology (PCR-Based, Immunoassay-Based, Chromatography-Based, Spectroscopy-Based), Food Tested (Meat & Seafood Products, Dairy Products, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Nuts, Seeds and Spices, Crops, Others)

By Application (Infectious Disease, Cardiology, Oncology, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology, Glucose Monitoring, Others)

By End User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care and Others)

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Rapid Test Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Following 15 Chapters represents the Rapid Test Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Rapid Test Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Rapid Test Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Rapid Test Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Rapid Test Market in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Rapid Test Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Rapid Test Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Rapid Test Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Rapid Test Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the global Rapid Test Market plans during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Rapid Test Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

