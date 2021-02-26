rare earth elements Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; China Rare Earth Holdings Limited

Global rare earth elements market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

The report on global Rare Earth Elements market, is a comprehensive overview of different aspects based on various parameters, such as production base, distribution channel, and potential customers. The key players in Rare Earth Elements market include different regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Minmetals Rare Earth Co., Ltd.; Alkane Resources Ltd; ARAFURA RESOURCES; Lynas Corporation Ltd; China Rare Earth Holdings Limited; Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.; IREL(INDIA) LIMITED; Greenland Minerals Ltd.; NEO; Rare Element Resources Ltd.; Frontier Rare Earths Limited; Canada Rare Earth Corporation; Iluka Resources Limited; Northern Minerals; Krakatoa Resources Limited; Ucore Rare Metals Inc.; Namibia Critical Metals Inc. among others

Market Definition: Global Rare Earth Elements Market

Rare earth elements are various chemical elements present in the periodic table. These elements aren’t necessarily rare to find, although their presence is spread across the entire earth in an even manner therefore their availability in a particular location is limited, which results in extraction of these elements from mines quite complicated.

Market Drivers:

Requirement of rare earth elements for the implementation and utilization of green technology worldwide; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus of various organizations and companies on enhancing their understanding and technologies for rare earth elements; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Increased application area of these elements due to the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles also acts as a market driver

High demand associated with these elements due to their application as catalysts in various production activities will drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the increasing presence of illegal activities for extraction of rare earth elements from the different regions; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Lack of consistent supply to various end-users and applicable sectors is expected to hamper the market growth

Inequality of demand and supply quantities due to the trade wars between supplier of rare earth elements worldwide will restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Rare Earth Elements Market

By Element

Cerium Oxide Sulfide Others

Neodymium Alloy

Lanthanum Alloy Oxide Others

Dysprosium

Terbium

Erbium

Europium

Gadolinium

Holmium

Lutetium

Praseodymium

Promethium

Samarium

Thulium

Ytterbium

Yttrium Alloy Oxide Others

Scandium Alloy Oxide Fluoride Chloride Nitrate Iodide Carbonate Others

Others

By Application

Catalysts

Ceramics

Phosphors

Glass & Polishing

Metallurgy

Magnets

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Blue Line Corp. announced that they had entered into a partnership with Lynas for the establishment of a processing facility for rare earth elements. This facility will be located at Texas, United States and will help establish them as the first and only company capable of processing and separating rare earth elements outside the China region. This will ensure that the various organizations can meet the significant demands and applications of rare earth from the various end-users

In November 2018, Arafura Resources Ltd. announced the establishment of “Nolans Project” which will help them in the production of “neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr)” element. Nolans project located in Northern Territory of Australia region is expected to help supply the ten percent demand for this element worldwide when it will be in full production, expected to be by 2020 at a highly cost-effective cost. The company has also finalized the location for the processing and separation plant for their rare earth element production which will be in Australia

The report gives most significant details of the Global Rare Earth Elements Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Rare Earth Elements market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Rare Earth Elements – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Rare Earth Elements

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Rare Earth Elements

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

