Ready To Use Digital Out-of-Home Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2022

This report presents the worldwide Digital Out-of-Home market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Digital Out-of-Home Market:

Some of the key vendors in the digital-out-of-home market are JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Clear Channel Outdoor, oOh!Media Ltd., Ströer SE & Co. KGaA, Outfront Media, Inc., APN Outdoor Group Ltd., Focus Media Co. Ltd., Exterion Media Group, BroadSign International LLC and Asiaray Media Group Ltd.

For instance, in July 2018, Lamar Advertising Company entered into partnership with Wieden-Kennedy, OMA, Clear Channel Outdoor and Wow Media with an objective to launch a digital-out-of-home campaign for the Los Angeles International Airport. The digital billboards in the campaign use dynamic data from real-time flights and display the content when the passengers leave the airport. This digital-out-of-home campaign displayed vouchers to passengers of Delta Airlines

In October 2017, ELAN Media, one of the leading companies that specialise in innovation communication and advertising, entered into partnership with Quividi, an audience analytics provider. Through this partnership, both the companies introduced anonymous video analytics technology (AVA) that enables ELAN Media to precisely measure the audience of their digital-out-of-home assets in real-time.

In April 2018, JCDecaux Australia entered into a partnership with Seedooh, a campaign delivery reporting platform provider. Through this partnership, Seedooh’s reporting and verification platform will be integrated into the JCDecaux system to provide real-time delivery data fordigital-out-of-home campaigns.

In October 2017, Lamar Advertising Company entered into an agreement with Ultravision International, a manufacturer of LED displays and LED lighting, with an objective to purchase LED billboard lights and modular LED display panels from Ultravision.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Out-of-Home Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges

1.4.3 Hopper Dredges

1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Digital Out-of-Home Market Size

2.1.1 Global Digital Out-of-Home Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Digital Out-of-Home Production 2014-2025

2.2 Digital Out-of-Home Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Digital Out-of-Home Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Digital Out-of-Home Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Digital Out-of-Home Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Digital Out-of-Home Market

2.4 Key Trends for Digital Out-of-Home Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Digital Out-of-Home Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Digital Out-of-Home Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Digital Out-of-Home Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Out-of-Home Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Digital Out-of-Home Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Digital Out-of-Home Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Digital Out-of-Home Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….