Real-time Clock (RTC) IC Market Economic Impact By Growth Rate and Segmentation By Key Vendors ABLIC, Abracon, Diodes Incorporated, Integrated Device Technology, Maxim

A real-time clock IC is a component that works like a clock in various devices. Real-time clock ICs provide time in terms of year months, days, hours, minutes, and seconds and also including leap year. The real-time clock ICs are available in 24-hour and 12-hour time formats, including an AM/PM display. Real-time clock ICs are low-current devices that can withstand for years on a single lithium cell. The real-time clock ICs work on a lithium cell that keeps track of the time even if it is detached from the main power.

The increasing demand for standalone real-time clock ICs for practice in low-power IoT devices is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the global real-time clock (RTC) IC market. The introduction of the IoT and automation process requires high-performance real-time clock IC and is anticipated to boost the demand of real-time clock IC. However, the limitations in terms of accuracy in timekeeping are the major factor expected to restrain the growth of the global real-time clock IC market. The technological advancements in real-time clock ICs are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period

The global real-time clock (RTC) IC market is segmented on the basis of interface, mounting type, end-user. On the basis of interface, the market is segmented as I2C, SPI, others. On the basis of mounting type, the market is segmented as surface mount, through hole. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, industrial, others.

The reports cover key developments in the Real-time Clock (RTC) IC market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Real-time Clock (RTC) IC market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Real-time Clock (RTC) IC in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Real-time Clock (RTC) IC market.

