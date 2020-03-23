Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market – Industry Analysis by Type, Technology, End-Use, Application and Top Key Players by 2027

The Insight Partners latest market research report on the Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of some of the most significant trends and patterns that are anticipated to impact the market potentials throughout the forecast period. Report defines an emerging trend as a leading factor that has the latent to strike the market and bestow to its growth or decline.

The recovered carbon black is a material obtained from the pyrolysis of scrap tires. It is free of wire and fabric and contains around 10%-20% of non-carbonaceous material. Recovered carbon black consist of all grades of carbon black that were previously used in the rubber raw material along with inorganic ash content like silica, zinc compounds and other trace elements. Recovered carbon blacks are used in rubber compounds, plastic masterbatches, coatings, and inks. Recovered carbon black promotes economical and environmental benefits by utilizing unused tires and recycling them.

Top Market Players:

1. Alpha Carbone

2. Black Bear Carbon B. V.

3. Bolder Industries

4. Delta-Energy Group, LLC

5. ENRESTEC

6. Klean Industries Inc.

7. Pyrolyx AG

8. Radhe Group of Energy

9. Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

10. SR2O Holdings, LLC

The leading competitors in the global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market have adopted different key strategies, approaches, and methodologies, including product launch, partnerships & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements, to sustain the intense level of competition in the global marketplace. The leading participants profiled in this research report are the consumer goods manufacturers, who serve the product globally to several end-user industries. The data with regards to the key competitors and their strategic moves are collected by means of annual reports and press releases of respective companies, different blogs available on their company homepages, and primary calls made to the specialists in the industry.

Key Trends that Drive the Growth of the Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market are Given Below:

New application development and product designing.

Falling prices of the Recovered Carbon Black (rCB).

Stringent regulations along with the government support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic and capacity expansion by the leading industry players, as well as the new competitors.

Increased partnerships and collaborations among the key industry participants to sustain the market competition and the intense challenges.

Endless efforts and investments to streamline manufacturing processes.

Regional Segmentation:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

United States, Canada, and Mexico. Central & South America: Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Europe:Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

