Recycled PET Chips Market Key Trends, Manufacturers in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2026

Global Recycled PET Chips Market research report gives a comprehensive outlook of the markets 2019-2026 and offers an in-depth summary of the current market status, historic, and expected way forward for the Recycled PET Chips Market. Additionally, to this, the report provides data on the restraints negatively impacting the markets growth. The report includes valuable information to assist new entrants, as well as established players, to understand the prevailing trends in the Market.

Key Objectives of Recycled PET Chips Market Report:

– Study of the annual revenues and market developments of the major players that supply Recycled PET Chips

– Analysis of the demand for Recycled PET Chips by component

– Assessment of future trends and growth of architecture in the Recycled PET Chips Market

– Assessment of the Recycled PET Chips Market with respect to the type of application

– Study of the market trends in various regions and countries, by component, of the Recycled PET Chips Market

– Study of contracts and developments related to the Recycled PET Chips Market by key players across different regions

– Finalization of overall market sizes by triangulating the supply-side data, which includes product developments, supply chain, and annual revenues of companies supplying Recycled PET Chips across the globe

Major Players included in this report are as follows –

s on Recycled PET Chips. PET or polyethylene tephthalate is semi-rigid to rigid depending on thickness. It makes a good barrier method especially for use in water bottles soft and fizzy drink bottles pots tubs oven ready trays jam jars soft drink bottles. PET can be produced in a thin film such as that which is used to make Mylar. It is also used for flexible food packaging. When recycled it is made into fiberfill carpeting or non-food containers and bottles.

Recycled PET (RPET) is a viable alternative to virgin PET and can be used in multiple applications. Main application of RPET chips is used to produce fiber which can be further fabricated as textile or carpets. In 2017 fiber takes 83.27% of total market share. Recycled PET chips can also be used to produce bottles sheets film etc. Over the last several years RPET has been successfully used in food packaging applications.

The price and demand of Recycled PET is greatly affected by the price of virgin PET chips. When the price of virgin PET chips goes up the price of Recycled PET chips can also be lifted. The gross margin of the industry is not high due to the immature of the industry as well as low entry barrier. However the market space of Recycled PET is huge as recycle rate of waste bottles has been growing in both developed and developing countries. The Global Recycled PET Chips market size was 7765.03 million USD in 2017 and it will be 11187.38 million USD in 2024 with a Growth Rate of 5.35% from 2017 to 2024.

Global Recycled PET Chips market size will increase to 11800 Million US$ by 2025 from 7770 Million US$ in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Recycled PET Chips.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Recycled PET Chips capacity production value price and market share of Recycled PET Chips in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Clean Tech Incorporated

Clear Path Recycling

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

CarbonLite Industries

Greentech

Visy

Evergreen Plastics

Extrupet

PolyQuest

Phoenix Technologies

Verdeco Recycling

4PET RECYCLING BV

Far Eastern Group

Kyoei Industry

Wellpine Plastic Industical

Lung Shing International

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech

Recycled PET Chips Market can be segmented into Product Types as –

Clear Chip

Brown Chip

Green Chip

Blue Chip

Other

Recycled PET Chips Market can be segmented into Applications as –

Bottles

Sheet

Fiber

Strapping

Recycled PET Chips Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Target Audience:

– Recycled PET Chips Equipment Manufacturers

– Traders, Importers, and Exporters

– Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

– Research and Consulting Firms

– Government and Research Organizations

– Associations and Industry Bodies

Stakeholders, marketing executives and business owners planning to refer a market research report can use this study to design their offerings and understand how competitors attract their potential customers and manage their supply and distribution channels. When tracking the trends researchers have made a conscious effort to analyse and interpret the consumer behaviour. Besides, the research helps product owners to understand the changes in culture, target market as well as brands so they can draw the attention of the potential customers more effectively.

Report structure:

In the recently published report, UpMarketResearch.com has provided a unique insight into the Recycled PET Chips Industry over the forecasted period. The report has covered the significant aspects which are contributing to the growth of the global Recycled PET Chips Market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics listed as drivers, trends, and restraints.

These market dynamics have the potential to impact the global Recycled PET Chips Market. This report has provided the detailed information to the audience about the way Recycled PET Chips industry has been heading since past few months and how it is going to take a shape in the years to come.

UpMarketResearch has offered a comprehensive analysis of the Recycled PET Chips industry. The report has provided crucial information about the elements that are impacting and driving the sales of the Recycled PET Chips Market. The section of competitive landscape keeps utmost importance in the reports published by UpMarketResearch. Competitive landscape section consists of key market players functioning in the worldwide industry of Recycled PET Chips.

The report has also analysed the changing trends in the industry. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the Recycled PET Chips Market.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Recycled PET Chips

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Recycled PET Chips

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Recycled PET Chips Regional Market Analysis

6 Recycled PET Chips Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Recycled PET Chips Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Recycled PET Chips Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Recycled PET Chips Market

10 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

