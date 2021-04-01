Redispersible Polymer Powder Market to 2027 – Acquos Pty, Akzonobel N.V., Ashland Global Holdings, BASF SE, Benson Polymers, Hexion, Synthomer PLC

Redispersible Polymer Powder Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Redispersible Polymer Powder industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions. The global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Redispersible polymer powder is made of special polymers made from powder adhesives by spray drying the aqueous vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer dispersion. Redispersible polymer powder is used in the mortar to improve its performance, strength, abrasion resistance, flexural strength, toughness, and compressive strength. It is largely used in all types of dry-mix mortars such as exterior insulation mortar, decorative mortar, waterproof mortar, mending mortar, self-leveling mortar, ceramic tile adhesive, wall putty powder, etc.

The need for new technology and budget constrain are the factors driving the growth of the Redispersible Polymer Powder market. However, unexpected costs and operational risks, uncertainties in the implementation delays in outsourcing, and the need for internal data control may restrain the growth of the Redispersible Polymer Powder market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the rise of cloud and automation solutions is expecting to fuel the growth of the Redispersible Polymer Powder market.

The widespread applications of redispersible polymer powders in the construction and building sector have made its uses indispensable. The diverse applications of redispersible polymer powders in cementitious sealing slurries, grouts, plasters, screeds, construction and tile adhesives, etc. have driven the consumption of redispersible polymer powder. The demand for redispersible polymer powders is anticipated to increase in the forecast period owing to increased spending by government and private players on public infrastructure. The flourishing construction and building sector in emerging economies are likely to augment the already strong demand for redispersible polymer powder and contribute significantly towards the growth of the redispersible polymer powder market.

The Redispersible Polymer Powder Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the redispersible polymer powder market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Acquos Pty Ltd.

Akzonobel N.V.

Ashland Global Holdings

BASF SE

Benson Polymers

Hexion Inc.

Synthomer PLC

The DOW Chemical Company

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Wacker Chemie AG

