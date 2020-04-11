Reflex Hammers Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends and Forecasts 2017 – 2025

Reflex hammer is a medical instrument which is used by medical practitioners and other healthcare providers to examine tendon reflexes. Reflex hammers are used as a diagnostic instrument and are suitable for diagnosis purposes, and is used for musculoskeletal systems. Reflex hammers are specially designed for reflex testing and percussion.

Reflex Hammers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Reflex hammers are increasing opted during oral examination of patients in developed and developing countries. The improving access to healthcare with the rapid penetration of such products in the healthcare sector has increased the usage of reflex hammers thereby directly creating a positive impact on reflex hammers market. Furthermore, growing health care budgets of developed and developing countries are also making a significant contribution towards propelling the sale of reflex hammers market. Reflex hammers are increasingly opted in oral examinations owing to the lower costs and high awareness of the products. Reflex Hammers Market, is also easily available which has increased its market access in the developed and developing countries leading to higher adoption.

Reflex Hammers Market: Segmentation

The market for reflex hammers is segmented by product type, distribution channels and regions:

By Product Type:

Babinsky / Rabiner

Tromner

Dejerine style

Buck style

Pediatric hammers

Taylor Design

Queen Square / Vernon

Miscellaneous styles

By End Users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Musculoskeletal Clinics

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Reflex Hammers Market: Overview

Reflex hammers are medical instruments used by practitioners for physical examinations to detect abnormalities in the nervous system. It is also used for chest percussion. Physical examination is a critical during nervous system examination and reflex hammers are increasingly preferred during oral examination. Manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing products with built-in brush for cutaneous and superficial responses, pointed tip for superficial responses, and other miscellaneous styles. Reflex hammers are increasingly preferred for patient examinations are easily portable.

Reflex Hammers Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, the market for reflex hammers is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America reflex hammers market dominated the global reflex hammers market due to high number of manufacturers in the U.S. region. The region is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years owing to increasing musculoskeletal disorders. At present, North America holds a leading position in the reflex hammers market followed by Europe. Following North America, Europe region is also anticipated to show steady growth in the Reflex Hammers Market. In the next few years, Asia-Pacific would show remarkable growth in the Reflex Hammers Market as it is developing at a very rapid pace and has shown the emergence of many regional players. The factors which would fuel the growth of Reflex Hammers Market in Asia-Pacific are rising healthcare infrastructure and rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure across the Asian countries. Reflex Hammers Market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the overall Reflex Hammers Market.

Reflex Hammers Market: Key Players

Some of the players of reflex hammers market include ,

US Neurologicals

LLC

Happersberger otopront GmbH

B. Braun Melsungen AG

WISAP Medical Technology GmbH

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Sync Vision Technology

AUG Medical LLC.

J&J Instruments

Jiangsu Suhong Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd

Sklar Instruments

Kimetec GmbH Medizintechnik

Vimex Sp. z o.o..

Furthermore, companies are also anticipated to focus on expanding their capacities to cater to the vast unmet medical needs of the world. There are several local players in the reflex hammers market which operate on a local and regional level.

