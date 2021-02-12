Refractories Materials Market Anticipated Forecast 2026 In Key Regions Global (United States, European Union And China)

Refractories Materials Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Refractories Materials Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( RHI (Austria), Saint-Gobain (France), Vesuvius (U.K.), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Shinagawa Refractories (Japan), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Coorstek Incorporated (U.S.), Magnesita Refratarios (Brazil), Krosaki Harima (Japan), HarbisonWalker International (U.S.) Refractories Materials )which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share andTechnological Developments.Besides, this Refractories Materials market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players,Regional Segment AnalysisRefractories Materials, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Refractories Materials Market: Cement and glass are the fastest-growing end-use industries of refractories. Planned infrastructure projects in India and Indonesia indicate a positive development regarding the demand for cement. Furthermore, in the North American region, the U.S. is expected to witness economic upturn, encouraging major cement producers to utilize their production capacities. The growth in the cement industry is expected to boost the demand for refractories during the forecast period.

Further, growing construction industry is also driving the demand for refractories for glass manufacturing. Alumina-zirconia-silica (AZS) fused-cast refractories began to increase in popularity in glass furnace applications in the glass contact and superstructure sector. Silica crown is another refractory product used in glass furnaces. New refractories are being developed that show better resistance to aggressive environment in glass tank and have increased lifetime while providing improved insulation.

☑ Acidic

☑ Neutral

☑ Basic

☑ Refractories Materials

☑ Iron and Steel

☑ Cement

☑ Non-Ferrous Metals

☑ Glass

☑ Others (ChemicalsPetrochemicalsand Automotive)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

