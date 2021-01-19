Releases New Report on the Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market
By Market Players:
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the monoclonal antibody therapeutics market are Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol – Myers Squibb Company and Biogen Inc. .
The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:
Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Application
- Cancer
- Autoimmune diseases
- Infection
- Hematological diseases
- Ophthalmological diseases
- Others
Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Source
- Human
- Humanized
- Chimeric
- Others
Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by End Users
- Hospitals
- Private Clinics
- Research Institute
Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Spain
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- A.E.
- Rest of MEA
