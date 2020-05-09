Remittance Software Market Study for 2020 to 2025 providing information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry challenges
Global remittance software market is expected to grow from US$ 1279.64 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3323.41 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Remittance software is a money transfer software which provides online transfer of money by the use of, online portal, money transfer app, and mobile phone apps. In addition to this, the entry of mobile based money transfer online players has put the remittance market dynamics into an interesting situation.
The banking industry had already established their own remittance system but lack of availability of these banks or their networks in the remote areas of developing countries has left large scopes for improvement in the remittance services industry. As a result, there has been a marked rise in the awareness amongst the masses about the various available modes for money transfers. The market for remittance software is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.
The report aims to provide an overview of global remittance software market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current remittance software market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.
Answers that the report acknowledges:
- Market size and growth rate during forecast period.
- Key factors driving the Remittance Software Market
- Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Remittance Software Market
- Challenges to market growth.
- Key vendors of Remittance Software Market
- Detailed SWOT analysis.
- Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Remittance Software Market
- Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.
- Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.
- PEST analysis of the market in the five major region
