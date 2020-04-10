Remote Control Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2026

Indepth Read this Remote Control Market

Competitive Landscape

In January 2019, Universal Electronics Inc., a leading player in the remote control market, announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to launch ‘Nevo® Butler’, a smart home hub platform with an integrated digital assistant. The companies will also offer a line of turnkey kits to address home safety and security, entertainment control, and energy management, in residential or hospitality sectors.

In January 2019, Dusun Electron Ltd. introduced its far-field voice control solution for hands-free interactive experience at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show. The new voice control solution uses microphone array to capture voice commands from different directions at a particular distance, and voice data is enhanced by several voice algorithm such as noise reduction, echo-cancellation, and beamforming.

In September 2018, Ruwido’s remote control was selected by Andorra Telecom to enhance user experience. The remote control was specifically tailored to the needs of Andorra Telecom’s user interface in terms of key mapping, printing, and enabling seamless interaction.

Suzhou SZX Technology Co., Ltd

Founded in 2003, Suzhou SZX Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Jiangsu, China and has a strong portfolio of remote control with variety of products. The company offers ordinary remote control, universal remote control, learning remote control, PC remote control, ultra-thin remote control, set-top box remote control, multi-function remote control, touch-screen remote control, game remote control, and more.

Omni Remote

Founded by Philips in 1990, Omni Remote is based in Singapore and has its presence in various countries including the USA, China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and some part of Europe. The company offers a wide range of design and customization options for remote control to match ever customer’s need.

ZENITH ELECTRONICS, LLC

Established in 1918, Zenith Electronics, LLC is headquartered in Illinois, USA, and focuses on the development and supply of consumer electronics, hospitality products, and healthcare products. The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary for LG Electronics Inc. since 1999.

Seoby Electronics

Founded in 1994, Seoby Electronics is based in Anyang, South Korea and its line of business includes manufacturing and distributing electronic components such as remote controls, antennas, switches, and waveguides.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Established in 1891, Koninklijke Philips N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company believes in providing energy efficient solution to their consumers so as to maintain the global ecological balance.

Additional Insights

Infrared-based Remote Control Continues to Remain the Top-selling Category

Consumers continue to show marked preference of infrared-based remote controls, with revenues worth over US$ 5.8 billion in 2018. Apart from the benefits of easy operations, infrared-based remote control can send out IR as well as RF signals for every command and allow these signals to penetrate walls and glass cabinet enclosures from about 30-100 feet. In addition, residential electronic devices account for relatively large sales of remote control, with over 70% share in 2018.

