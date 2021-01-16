Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market expected to account US$ 1,544.94 Mn by 2027

“The global remote patient monitoring market accounted to US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,544.94 Mn by 2027.” The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population and rising awareness regarding healthcare. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

According to the report of American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, Coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of deaths attributable to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the US, which is followed by stroke (16.8%), high BP (9.4%), heart failure (HF) (9.0%), and other CVDs (17.9%). By 2035, approximately 130 million adults in the US population are projected to have some form of CVD. Thus, increasing geriatric population and related chronic diseases are expected to drive the sales of patient monitoring devices thereby propelling the growth of global remote patient monitoring devices market over the forecast years.

Rising Awareness Regarding Healthcare

With a rise in cases of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension, there has been a rise in awareness regarding ones health. Also, in recent days, there has been a significant rise in the number of individuals suffering from heart related disorders. These factors have led to increase in the importance of maintaining health among the population in the developed as well as the developing nations. The demand for various health monitoring devices for maintain track of health status has increased significantly in the recent years. Also, there has been a rise in number of specialty clinics and home healthcare business in countries such as, US, India, Canada. Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunity during the forecast period, due to an increase in the disposable income as well as the rate of urbanization in the leading economies such as Japan, China and India. The use of handheld and wearable devices for monitoring vital signs has been high among the old age population as well as millennial. Owing to the growth in awareness regarding health, the market for remote patient monitoring devices is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Product Insights

The global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on product is segmented vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held the largest share of the market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing technological advancements. Moreover, the special remote patient monitoring segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 owing to rising investments in patient monitoring devices segments from medical devices companies.

Application Insights

Global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on the application was segmented into cardiovascular diseases treatment, cancer treatment, sleep disorder treatment, diabetes treatment and weight management & fitness monitoring. In 2018, the cardiovascular diseases treatment segment held the largest share of the market, by application. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to increasing number of the cardiovascular surgeries, increasing number of patients suffering from diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cardiac arrest and cardiac hypertension as they need regular blood pressure monitoring due to frequent fluctuations.

Global remote patient monitoring devices market, based on the end user was segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers and home healthcare. In 2018, the hospitals & clines segment held the largest share of the market, by end user, owing to well-established and presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, growing concerns about health and rising investment in the healthcare sector. Whereas, the home healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to growing awareness towards home healthcare is influencing positively on the growth of this segment in the near future.

