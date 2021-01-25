Research Overview: Sports Equipment Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2014-2023



The G8 Sports Equipment industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 sports equipment market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The G8 countries contributed $87,297.5 million in 2018 to the global sports equipment industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2014 and 2018. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $95,148.2 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 1.7% over the 2018-23 period.

– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the sports equipment industry, with market revenues of $43,919.6 million in 2018. This was followed by Japan and France, with a value of $14,230.4 and $7,685.4 million, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the sports equipment industry in the G8 nations with a value of $47,924.4 million in 2016, followed by Japan and France with expected values of $14,845.3 and $8,663.2 million, respectively.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the G8 sports equipment market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 sports equipment market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key sports equipment market players G8 operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 sports equipment market with five year forecasts

– Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the G8 sports equipment market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the G8 sports equipment market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 sports equipment market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– How large is the G8 sports equipment market in relation to its regional counterparts?

