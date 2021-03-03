Research report covers the Silicone Rubber Tape Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2025
According to the findings of the report, the value of the global “Silicone Rubber Tape ” market in 2018 was ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) and expected to attain a value of ~US$ XX (Mn/Bn) by the end of 2029. In addition, the report reveals that the global “Silicone Rubber Tape ” market is likely to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
Some of the leading companies profiled in the market study include:
The presented market study includes a brief introduction of the “Silicone Rubber Tape ” market to enhance the reading experience of our users. Further, a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis of each of these segments is provided in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures to support the data.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
Henkel
Berry Plastics
Intertape Polymer
LINTEC Corporation
Achem Technology Corporation
Yonghe Adhesive Products
Winta
Yongle Tape
JinghuaTape
Luxking Group
Shushi Group
Yongguan
Camat
Silicone Rubber Tape Breakdown Data by Type
Acrylic Based
Silicon Rubber Based
Silicone Rubber Tape Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
Silicone Rubber Tape Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Silicone Rubber Tape Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
