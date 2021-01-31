Research report explores the Automotive Control Cables Market period of 2016 – 2026

Automotive wiper is a windscreen wiper or windshield wiper. Automotive wiper is a device used to remove water, rain, snow, ice and debris from a windscreen or windshield. All motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, train locomotives, watercraft and so on are equipped with automotive wipers. An automotive wiper is a metal arm, hinging at one end and with a long rubber blade attached to its other end. The arm is powered by an electric motor. Other source of power for the metal arm is pneumatic power which is also used in few vehicles. The blade swings back and forth over the windshield, pushing water or other dust particles away from the surface. The speed adjusted by the driver and has the control settings near the driver seat.

Automotive Wipers Market: Drivers & Restraints

In some vehicles, a windshield washer system is also used. This washer system sprays water or washer fluid on the windshield and helps to remove dirt or dust from the windshield. Use of windshield washer systems when automotive wipers are unable to remove debris could adversely affect growth of global automotive wipers market. In winter season, some vehicles employ additional heaters or defroster systems at the windows to keep snow and ice from building up on the windshield. In extreme conditions, small automotive wipers are installed on headlights.

Automotive Wipers Market: Segmentation

The global automotive wipers market is classified on the basis of wiper arm type, application, blade type and region.

Based on automotive wiper arm type, the global automotive wipers market is segmented into the following:

Synchronized Radial Arm

Pantograph Arm

Based on application, the global automotive wipers market is segmented into the following:

Windshield wipers

Rear wipers

Headlight wipers

Based on blade type, the global automotive wipers market is segmented into the following:

Traditional Bracket Blades

Low-Profile Beam Blades

Hybrid Blades

Automotive Wipers Market: Overview

There are two types of arms in automotive wipers namely synchronized radial type arm and pantograph arms. The radial type arm of automotive wiper is more common in trucks and cars and is anticipated to hold greater share in the global automotive wiper market. The windshield wiping application segment is the most prominent as compared to rear and headlight wiping application segment and hence, almost half the share will be held by windshield wiper segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Automotive Wipers Market: Region wise Overview

Geographically, global automotive wipers market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). In APEJ, Korea, India, ASEAN and China are major markets for automobiles and have a substantial share in the global automotive wipers market owing to the high volume of automobiles and a significant market for automotive. Western Europe being an established market for automotive, the region is projected to register steady growth rates during the forecast period.

Automotive Wipers Market: Key Players

The key players in global automotive wipers market are

Robert Bosch (Australia) Pty Ltd

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

TEX Automotive Ltd

Pilot Automotive

B. Hepworth and Company Limited

TRICO

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited

RONA

