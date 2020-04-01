Residential Roof Coating Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation – Global Forecasts 2020 – 2033

The global Residential Roof Coating market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Residential Roof Coating market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Residential Roof Coating are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Residential Roof Coating market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

RPM

BASF SE

Nippon

Dow

Gardner-Gibson

Kansai Paint

Hempel A/S

National Coatings

Henry Company

GAF

DuluxGroup

Polyglass

Selena

Gaco Western

EVERROOF

Karnak

Alco Products

EPOX-Z Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Acrylic Roof Coatings

Polyurethane Roof Coatings

Silicone Roof Coatings

Asphalt Roof Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Tiles Roof

Metal Roof

Bituminous Roof

Elastomeric Roof

Others

