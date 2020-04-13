Restorative Dentistry Market Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts 2027- Mitsui Chemicals, Ultradent Products, Dentsply Sirona

The global restorative dentistry market accounted to US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 28,228.9 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to cheap labor and low production cost, rising disposable income, and growing concern for restorative dentistry. Additionally, the growing healthcare infrastructure is expected to equally influence the overall growth of restorative dentistry market during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Voco Gmbh

The global restorative dentistry market, based on product is segmented restorative materials, implants, prosthetics, and restorative equipment. In 2018, the restorative materials segment held the largest market share of 39.7% of the Restorative Dentistry market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a first preference by dentists, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share. Moreover, the restorative material segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as the first preference by dentists.

The primary purpose of cosmetic dentistry is to improve dental aesthetics in color, shape, size, position, dental alignment, the appearance of gums, teeth, bites, and smile. The dental cosmetic industry in the world has grown from the last decade, owing to the demand and fame it has achieved over a period. Millennial and baby boomers population are generally opting for cosmetic implant procedures such as smile correction and other aesthetic procedures. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the Restorative Dentistry market.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global restorative dentistry industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: Dentsply Sirona introduced Astra Tech Implant System and Ankylos and Xive to provide long-term functional and esthetic solutions for many clinical situations and patients worldwide.

2019: 3M and Bioclear entered into a partnership to provide dentists and dental schools with the techniques, tools and equipment to allow for longer lasting, stronger, and aesthetically superior composites.

2016: Straumann and Anthogyr signed a partnership agreement that enables the Swiss company to invest in Anthogyr and to address a broader section of the fast-growing tooth replacement market in China.

