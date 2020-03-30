Retail Analytics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027|Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., FUJITSU, Information Builders

Retail analytics market is expected to reach USD 21.48 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of19.56%in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on retail analytics market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The major players covered in the retail analytics market report areIBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., FUJITSU, Information Builders, MicroStrategy Incorporated., SAP, SAS Institute Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics, QlikTech, 1010data, Adobe., Bedrock Analytics Corporation, FLIR Systems, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, TIBCO Software Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Retail Analytics Market,ByApplication (Merchandising Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Customer Management, Performance Analysis, Yield Analysis, Inventory Analysis, Others), Business Function (Finance, Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Store Operation), Component (Software, Services), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), End- Users (Online, Offline), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Retail analytics is software which is specially designed so they can provide information related to sales, customers and other important information which will help the merchants in important decision making. They are widely used in applications such as merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, performance analysis, yield analysis and others.

Increasing vendors shift towards in-store and digital operations is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Some of the factors such as increasing internet penetration, rising usage of data-intensive platforms, increasing trend of social media, growth in e-commerce industry, and growing demand for analytics maturity will further accelerate the retail analytics market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Dearth of skilled & trained professionals, increasing data privacy concerns, high investment cost and complexity associated with collecting & integrating the data from different omnichannel e-commerce streams is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

This retail analytics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research retail analytics market contact us for an Analyst Brief,our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Retail Analytics Market Scope and Market Size

Retail analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, business function component, deployment model, and organization size. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the retail analytics market is segmented into merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer management, performance analysis, yield analysis, inventory analysis and others such as order management, transportation management, assortment & cluster planning and real- estate planning. Merchandising agents segment is further divided into space planning & optimization, product category analysis and storefront layout analysis. Pricing analysis segment is divided into campaign management, loyalty management, and cross-sell/upsell and point of sale. Customer management segment is divided into customer segmentation, retention, and acquisition, fraud & risk management and demographic analysis. Performance analysis is divided into workplace optimization and top-performing categories and product identification. Yield analysis segment is divided into baseline forecasting, sales forecasting and market basket analysis. Inventory analysis segment is divided into vendor management and replenishment plan.

Business function segment of the retail analytics market is divided into finance, sales, marketing, supply chain, and store operation.

The component segment of the retail analytics market is bifurcated into software and services. Services are further segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are further segmented into implementation & consulting services and training & support.

Deployment model segment of the retail analytics market is bifurcated into on-premises and on- demand.

Organization size segment is divided into SMES and large enterprises.

The end-users segment of the retail analytics market is divided into online and offline. Online is bifurcated into mobiles and personal computers &laptops. Offline segment is divided into supermarkets, department stores, specialty stores and others.

Global Retail Analytics Market Country Level Analysis

Retail analytics market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by application, business function component, deployment model, and organization size as referenced above.

The countries covered in the retail analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America,Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe to dominate the retail analytics market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing usage of advanced analytics for making online shopping smarter and presence of many different strong market player in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Retail Analytics Market Share Analysis

Retail analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to retail analytics market.

