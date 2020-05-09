Retail Assortment Management Applications Market Detail Analysis focusing on Key Players like IBM, SAS, 7thonline, TXT e-solutions, Periscope, Oracle, JDA Software, BOARD International

Retail Assortment Management Applications Global Market Report 2020-2024

The market for retail assortment management applications (RAMAs) is composed of multichannel retail companies (that is, retailers with stores as well as online and mobile channels) seeking assortment management applications that address business-critical merchandising business processes. Specifically included are Tier 1 general retailers (those with annual retail revenue greater than $3 billion) as well as apparel and specialty top-tier retailers (those with greater than $1 to $3 billion annual retail revenue). There are more than 250 global retailers operating in this market. RAMA products support activities and business processes that are critical to the fulfillment of customers’ needs.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, SAS, 7thonline, TXT e-solutions, Periscope, Oracle, JDA Software, BOARD International, JustEnough, RELEX Solutions, Logility, o9 Solutions, Celect, Infor, SAP, Softvision

Product Type Segmentation

Web Services APIs

Thin Client Applications

Industry Segmentation

Stores

Online

Mobile Channels

