Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Returnable Transport Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Returnable Transport Packaging (RTP) Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

RTP systems are being largely marketed on the performance-based result in the forward moving supply chain. Reusable packaging can be used to serve as an important market for the post-consumer recycled content. In case of Inventory Management and Asset Tracking: reusable packaging will truly be an intelligent product in the smart cycle; capturing the supply chain data for the purpose of business planning and execution. The Reusable Packaging Association or the (RPA) has defined the reusable packaging as containers , pallets and the dunnage that are being designed for the purpose of reuse within the supply chain. These items are being constructed for the purpose of multiple trips and having an extended life. Due to their reusable nature, they do offer a ROI and lower cost-per-trip in comparison with the single-use packaging product. Additionally, they can also be efficiently stored, distributed and handled throughout the whole supply chain process. In today’s business world, businesses are looking at the reusable packaging as a solution for the purpose of helping them to reduce the costs in the supply chain. F&B packaging used by the beverage companies, fast food chain, and the consumer brand manufacturers are one of the most visible forms of wastage and it can be easily seen being strewn in the roads or blemishing in the ocean beaches. This turns out to be not only bad for the environment but also for the business. Major brands like Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC, Burger King, Kraft Foods and MillerCoors are wasting an approximate $11.4 billion per year in potential saving by failing to incorporate the recycling into their Food & Beverage packaging choice. In the fast food industry, eight companies have received “Poor” ratings they are – Arby’s, Burger King, Quiznos, Wendy’s, Dairy Queen, Jack in the Box, Papa Johns and Domino’s Pizza. They were being labeled as “needs improvement” in terms of taking steps to reduce the packaging waste.

Geographically, Reusable Transport Packaging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America. North America holds the largest market share in this market. In 2018, market share was 38.42%. Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in holding market share in this market. In 2018, its market share was 16.23% while in 2027 the market share is expected to see commendable growth.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Reusable Transport Packaging Market has been segmented by product segment, application & region. In terms of the product segment, Reusable Transport Packaging Market has been segregated into containers, pallets, RPC and others. In terms of the application, Reusable Transport Packaging Market has been segregated into automotive, retail, oil & gas, F&B and others.

Industries which are using reusable packaging are-

Food and beverage

Food and beverage manufacturers and distributors

Meat and poultry producers, processors and distributors

Produce growers, field processing and distribution

Retail and consumer product distribution

Department store chains

Superstores and club stores

Retail pharmacies

Pallet and container pooling

Manufacturing

Electronics and computer manufacturers and assemblers

Automotive parts manufacturers

Automotive assembly plants

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Many other types of manufacturers

Regardless of the type of product, manufacturing industry is typically involved with assembling parts or converting the raw materials or the unfinished goods into the finished products for the purpose of using by the end user. Reusable transport packaging material used to perform well in different steps of the total manufacturing process. As an example, unfinished goods and raw materials are mostly being stored and transported between the manufacturing operations in the reusables, which includes reusable bulk container, pallet, pallet wrap, dunnage and the handheld totes; where the closed-loop delivery to or from the outside vendors are an obvious inclusion of the total manufacturing process. Reusables are often shared, it helps in saving the packaging expense and the labor cost for both the entities. Reusable transport packaging also have got very special features to address like the specific manufacturing need, such as the anti-static property for the shipment of the electronic equipment’s, fire protection for the chemicals, or the RFID for container tracking. Regardless of the type of product, manufacturing industry is typically involved with assembling parts or converting the raw materials or the unfinished goods into the finished products for the purpose of using by the end user. Reusable transport packaging material used to perform well in different steps of the total manufacturing process. As an example, unfinished goods and raw materials are mostly being stored and transported between the manufacturing operations in the reusables, which includes reusable bulk container, pallet, pallet wrap, dunnage and the handheld totes; where the closed-loop delivery to or from the outside vendors are an obvious inclusion of the total manufacturing process. Reusables are often shared, it helps in saving the packaging expense and the labor cost for both the entities. Reusable transport packaging also have got very special features to address like the specific manufacturing need, such as the anti-static property for the shipment of the electronic equipment’s, fire protection for the chemicals, or the RFID for container tracking.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Rehrig Pacific Company, SSI SCHAEFER, Brambles, Georg Utz AG, Schoeller Allibert Group B.V. and Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Strategies Adopted by major players

Ø On 2nd June 2015, Rehrig Pacific Company, introduced EnviroGuard, the Company’s new 120-liter organic roll-out cart. Rehrig Pacific’s EnviroGuard Organic Cart is being designed with a unique locking mechanism which can operate in both automated and manual collection systems. EnviroGuard’s rodent-resistant feature, also allows the hauler to optimize their collection, improve the safety and reduce the workers’ injuries by utilizing fully automated collection mechanism.

Ø On 8th April 2015. SSI Schaefer acquired majority stake in the company MoTuM NV.The intra logistics specialist SSI Schaefer completes its product portfolio of the (AGV) through the strategic joint partnership with the AGV specialist company MoTuM NV. This expansion in the automated pallet transportation system is actually linked towards the future orientation of the Automated Guided Vehicle range towards the swarm intelligence and the decentralised control methodology.

Ø The overall shipment growth record in the airfreight segment has reflected in it’s total cargo volume which has increased by 4.3 per cent in the year 2016 resulting in an additional 50000 tonnes shipment compared to 2015, in a global sluggish market scenario. The outstanding operational efficiency of the airfreight business unit has demonstrated an increase in the EBIT-to-gross profit margin from 29.3 % to 30.9%. The above the average market growth and increase in productivity are mostly because of the long-term strategic investment by Kuehne + Nagel in training the staffs, development of new product and in information technology.

Report Highlights:

Salient Features:

Reasons to buy:

