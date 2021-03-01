Revenue from the Sales of Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices to Surge Exponentially During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market: Overview

Explosion proof mobile communication devices are the rugged type of devices designed to sustain in hazardous environments. These devices are extensively used by workers in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, miming etc. The materials used for manufacturing these high end devices includes fire resistant composites also called as (FRP), polymer matrix composites (PMC), glass reinforced polyester (GRP) etc.

The explosion proof mobile communication devices are required to meets the requirements for vapours, dusts, hazardous liquids, gases and fibres. The market for explosion proof mobile communication devices is expected to gain traction owing to its capability to supports the 3G wireless technology to upkeep simultaneous data and voice applications even in potentially dangerous environment. Companies requiring real time access from workers deployed at remote location are easily benefited with explosion proof mobile communication devices. Some common standard organization for defining safety requirements which device manufacturers must fulfil are National Electric Code (NEC), European Atmospheres Explosibles Directives (ATEX), International Electrotechnical Commission (IECEx), Underwriters Laboratory (UL).

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The explosion proof mobile communication devices are must in hazardous locations since the safety of workers is necessary. The rigorously tested mobile communication devices are increasingly used in inside operations as well as outside field operations. The market for explosion proof mobile communication devices is primarily driven by the strict control of laws by EHS (Environment, health and Safety) in any end use industry. Further, some of the features included in communication devices such as ergonomic features, IPS display, glove compatible touch screen, and device management etc. aids in generating high revenues.

Also, the stringent regulation deployed for manufacturers of explosion proof mobile communication devices also boosts the market. For instance, manufacturers are must to attach CE mark to the devices fulfilling the requirements of EU laws and directives failure of which is considered an offense.

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, explosion proof mobile communication devices market is segmented into:-

Smartphones

Handheld computers

Laptops

Others

On the basis of application, explosion proof mobile communication devices market is segmented into:-

Normal level safety

High level safety

Extremely high level safety

On the basis of end use, explosion proof mobile communication devices market is segmented into:-

Oil & gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Military

Manufacturing

Others

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market: Region wise Outlook

The global explosion proof mobile communication devices market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe dominates the global explosion proof mobile communication devices market owing to the presence of established players such as Pixavi AS, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Bartec GmbH etc. The explosion proof mobile communication devices market in North America is matured owing to the government strict regulations towards hazard safety measures. The global explosion proof mobile communication devices market is expected to expand at moderately high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing consumption of explosion proof mobile communication devices by mining, oil & gas and manufacturing industries.

Global Explosion Proof Mobile Communication Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global explosion proof mobile communication devices market includes:

Pixavi AS

JFE Engineering Corporation

Extronics Ltd.

Ecom instruments GmbH

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Sonim Technologies Inc

Airacom RTLS

Bartec GmbH

i.safe MOBILE GmbH

TR Electronic GmbH

