Revenue from the Speech Therapy Services Market research to Increase Exponentially During 2017 – 2025

Speech therapy services involves the treatment of communication and speech related disorders. This includes the different approaches which are used to treat patients based on the disorder, and includes physical exercises, speech drills, sound production practice etc. to reinforce the muscles and improve voice clarity and articulation. Speech therapy also involves the treatment of people who have problems in pronounce words correctly. Speech therapy market trends propose that demands of such therapies will increase in end users such as school, bilingual classes, corporate settings, and private practices.

Speech and communication loss is strongly associated with aging. Increase in elderly population will give the opportunity to speech therapy service providers to balance impairments as the number of persons with speech problems will increase rapidly. Baby boomers are now facing the problems of neurological disorders and increases in associated hearing impairments and this will boost market opportunity for speech therapy services providers. Speech therapy demand may be greater in the areas with large numbers of retirees. Medical advances have increased the survival rate of premature infants, and trauma and stroke victims, who then need assessment and possible treatment in speech related problems.

Increase in awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and identification in infants is going to boost the demand of speech therapy services over the forecast years. Increase in screening of newborns for speech and hearing impairment to receive suitable intervention services are opening new window for existing and emerging market players. Demand of speech therapy services is increasing in elementary and secondary school for special education students. Increasing demand for contract based and direct services to individuals in hospitals, schools, and nursing care facilities is expected drive the growth of speech therapy services in near future.

The global Speech Therapy Services market is segmented on basis of age group, indication, and geography

Segment by Age Group

Pediatrics

Adults

Elderly

Segment by Indication

Speech Disorder Articulation Disorders Fluency Disorders Resonance Or Voice Disorders

Language Disorder Receptive Disorders Expressive Disorders Cognitive-communication Disorders

Apraxia

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Other Disorders

Global speech therapy services market is segmented by age group, indication and geography. Based on the age group, global speech therapy services market is segmented as pediatric, adult and elderly population. Based on indication, the speech therapy services market is segmented as speech disorders, language disorder, apraxia, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and other disorders. Speech disorders further includes, articulation disorders, fluency disorders, resonance or voice disorders and language disorder includes receptive disorders, expressive disorders, and cognitive-communication disorders. Rise in incidence of congenital disorders, increased awareness, early diagnosis and new services launch is expected to drive the global speech therapy services market during the forecast period. Whereas inadequate access to health care, cost and lack of availability of essential services in remote areas, insufficient number of healthcare professional for speech therapy and lack of standardized tools for diagnosis and treatment is expected to hinder the growth of global speech therapy services market.

By Geography, the global speech therapy services market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to lead the global speech therapy services market due to rise in incidence of congenital disorders, increase in elderly population etc. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes, increase in awareness for speech disorders and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Some of the major players in global speech therapy services market are Smart Speech

Therapy LLC

Therapy Solutions Inc.

Glenda Browne Speech Pathology

Benchmark Therapies

Talk Speech and Language Therapy Ltd

