Revolutionary Trends in Mobile Apps Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2014-2023

The G8 Mobile Apps industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 mobile apps Market. Includes Market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of Market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The G8 countries contributed $2,19,405.2 million in 2018 to the global mobile apps industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% between 2014 and 2018. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $3,30,910.2 million in 2023, with a CAGR of 8.6% over the 2018-23 period.

– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the mobile apps industry, with market revenues of $1,16,548.8 million in 2018. This was followed by Japan and the UK, with a value of $44,497.0 and $13,579.6 million, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the mobile apps industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,84,618.3 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Canada with expected values of $64,772.3 and $16,676.9 million, respectively.

Scope

Reasons to buy

