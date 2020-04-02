Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2025: CommScope, Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian SpA

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market is expected to reach US$ 4.37 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

By 2025, APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period globally.

Today, the fiber cables are used to transmit video along with voice and data. The installation of fiber cables in the initial stages was a bit tedious task but with growing awareness and skilled labor have made implementations quite easier. Increasing deployments of data centers in various parts of the world has significantly led to the rise in usage of ribbon fiber optic cable communications. Upcoming technologies where data is transferred in real-time require high bandwidth medium for propagation. High bandwidth requirements are fulfilled by the ribbon fiber optic cable cables. The fiber cable capabilities can prove to be useful in the recent times with data explosion over the internet being witnessed owing to big trends like cloud, analytics, big data and IoT. The scope of ribbon fiber optic cable in this report encompasses types of ribbon fiber optic cable cables available in the market. The Ribbon fiber optic cable market is expected to witness an aggressive growth in the coming few years. The legacy copper cables are being replaced with fiber cables for future related benefits.

The ribbon fiber optic cable market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The market in Asia Pacific is largely driven by colocation service providers looking to expand aggressively in key hubs namely Singapore, Honk Kong, Tokyo, Sydney and Melbourne. In Asia Pacific, colocation service plays an increasingly major role in the development of data center. These providers are aggressively fighting with the key players like Amazon, Alibaba, Google and IBM over a handful of Mega-Watt deals. With the deployment of advanced technologies, colocation service providers are significantly lowering the cost of data center construction per MW. China is the largest markets for ribbon fiber optic cable implementations. The increasing number of mobile data users and increasing smart phone connections exceeding traditional Personal Computer Connections with people depending more on mobile internet services along with the presence of big telecom companies with the need for more capacity storage are the key driving factors bolstering the market growth for Ribbon fiber optic cables in China.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 11.5% during the forecast period

By type, multi-mode ribbon fiber optic cable held the major share of the market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period

By cable type, dry ribbon fiber optic cable is expected to lucrative business opportunities in the future

Based on application, datacenters is expected to hold the major share for the application of ribbon fiber optic cable market

The ribbon fiber optic cable market has been segmented on the basis of type into single mode ribbon fiber optic cable and multi-mode ribbon fiber optic cable. On basis of cable type, the ribbon fiber optic cable market is classified as gel filled and dry ribbon optic cables. Based on application the market is categorized as datacenters, telecommunication and others. On the basis of geography, the ribbon fiber optic cable market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Some of the leading companies in the market are includes CommScope, Inc., Corning Inc., Fujikura Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian SpA, Sterlite Tech, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corporation (Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.), The Siemon Company, and Yangtze Optic Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) among others.

GLOBAL RIBBON FIBER OPTIC CABLE MARKET – SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL RIBBON FIBER OPTIC CABLE MARKET – BY TYPE

Single-mode

Multi-mode

GLOBAL RIBBON FIBER OPTIC CABLE MARKET – BY CABLE TYPE

Gel Filled

Dry

GLOBAL RIBBON FIBER OPTIC CABLE MARKET – BY APPLICATION

Datacenter

Telecommunication

Others

