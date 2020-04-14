Rice Market 2016-2022 / Share, News, Demand, Opportunity

Rice is the staple food for over half of the world’s population and the second most widely grown cereal crop, with over 90% of the global rice output and consumption concentrated in Asia and the world’s fastest-growing economies India and China alone accounting for 50% of the rice grown and consumed. High domestic consumption and restrictive trade policies of several rice-producing countries, citing food security objectives and the need to provide income support to domestic producers, have restricted the international trade of rice to only 6-7% of the production.

Considering the critical role of rice in Asia’s food security as it provides up to 50% of the dietary caloric supply for millions living in poverty across Asia, it is politically sensitive and vulnerable to national government policy actions and private sector speculation. In view of the fact that a high concentration of exports come from only a few countries, the market is vulnerable to disruptions in supply from major exporting countries, which in turn depends on their production trade policy, leading to higher world prices

Market Dynamics:

Rice consumption is driven by income and population growth, and other socio-demographic variables such as urbanization, changing lifestyles and food preferences. Factors such as ageing populations and increasing health consciousness that shift diet preferences away from carbs and towards proteins, rising incomes in some key ASEAN markets where rice is considered an inferior good dampen the demand for rice.

The challenges facing rice production include the diminishing/stagnating productivity, degradation of soil and water resources, adverse changes in microclimate, increased use of agrochemical with decreased/flat use efficiency, labour and energy shortage, land fragmentation, with the intensification of rice production causing considerable damage to the environment and natural resources, including the build-up of salinity/alkalinity, emission water pollution, and increases in genetic erosion of rice production.

It was also roughly estimated that for every one billion people added to the world’s population, an additional 100 million MT of rice needs to be produced every year and the projected demand for rice will outstrip supply in the near to medium term unless something is done to reverse current trends. With the knowledge of increasing world population, rapid urbanization resulting in the reduction of agricultural land base presents unique opportunities with regards to increasing the yield of rice production which has been almost flat for the past few years.

Market Segmentation:

The Global rice market can be segmented on the basis of product type into:

Long grain rice

Medium grain rice

Short grain rice

Parboiled rice

Brown rice

It can also be segmented on the basis of the region into:

Americas

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Asia Pacific

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific:

Rice is characterized inelastic supply and demand throughout much of Asia where rice is the dominant food staple. In India, there is an increase in the overall consumption of high-quality rice due to increase in disposable income of the masses and the change in lifestyle has also led to an increase in demand of high-end variants such as organic and healthier brown rice.

In China, as people became more health conscious, they often mix the rice with health and wellness rice such as unrefined rice, whole grains and brown rice for extra fibre and natural minerals leading to a decline in many traditional white rice types such as Thai fragrant rice, pearl rice and jasmine rice.

In addition numerous smaller brand owners and private label players launched organic rice products to meet with the increasing health and wellness demand. And, due to the smaller pack size of organic rice, manufacturers are able to charge lower than larger regular white rice, creating an illusion that organic rice is not that expensive and affordable when mixed with white rice.

In Indonesia, the consumption of unpackaged rice is far higher than consumption of packaged and branded rice, the reason being that unpackaged rice often has a much lower unit price and hence appeals to a much larger consumer group than more expensive branded packaged rice. Since, much of the country’s population lives in rural areas where modern retailing systems have been comprehensively installed, purchasing unpackaged rice in bulk through less formal channels is their preferred option, whereas, On the other hand, most of the consumers that live in urban areas have already shifted towards modern retail channels, a trend which has been supported especially by the proliferation and expansion of convenience stores, which means that more branded products are now available in smaller pack sizes, which is handy for the smaller households that tend to prevail in urban areas.

Africa:

The African continent has become a major player in the international rice market, accounting for 20-30% of the global imports. The rapid growth of Africa in the international rice trade picture is due to its high consumption of rice as a food source in Sub-Saharan Africa, wherein due to the higher demand compared to production, the region is highly import-dependent for rice.Lower yield, low awareness levels and less penetration of mechanization are the major challenges faced by the rice production sector in the region.

Middle East:

The demand for Rice in Middle-east is driven by a combination of two factors: the growing population of Asian expatriates and the fact that rice has been a staple grain in Arab cuisine for ages with the most popular variety of rice consumed being the basmati from India/Pakistan, since it’s used for making a number of dishes that are integral to the Arab cuisine. The consumption of Indian basmati is also growing in the traditional basmati markets of the Gulf and Iran and it’s due to this phenomenal growth in sales, the Indian basmati market has moved from being just a commodity to being a branded commodity which has led to the emergence of a plethora of brands in this category across the Arab world.The entry of these new brands has also fragmented the Indian basmati rice market with most players bringing in more than one variety of Indian basmati

Americas:

Rice is a staple food crop in Latin America, and its consumption is concentrated in the tropical countries of the region with it being the single most important source of daily calories, after sugar, supplying 11.5% of daily calorie intake. It is also a leading source of proteins for the poorest 20% of the tropical population and is income inelastic and consumers tend to increase consumption as income rises.

Urbanization and economic liberalization are also forcing the integration of regional rice markets and agribusiness with the demand for healthy, diversified, rice-based convenience foods increasing. Also, Latin America with its ample land and water resources is expected to transform into a major exporter of rice, helping to stabilize the global rice market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry are Riceland foods Inc., V.A.P Foods ltd and KRBL ltd among others.

