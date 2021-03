Rig and Oilfield Mats Market New Growth Opportunities By 2018 – 2028

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the rig and oilfield mats market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2018–2028). The main objective of the report is to offer insights on advancements in the global rig and oilfield mats market. The study provides market dynamics that are expected to influence the current business environment and future status of the rig and oilfield mats market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the rig and oilfield mats market.

A section of the report discusses how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. The sales of rig and oilfield mats is estimated to grow at a rapid pace in near future. Moreover, growth and robust demand from the oil and gas industry, mergers and acquisitions by key manufacturers and rising investments from oil and gas operators are expected to further drive the growth of the rig and oilfield mats market.

The report provides a detailed market share analysis of the rig and oilfield mats market on the basis of key manufacturers. A section of the report highlights the country-wise analysis of the rig and oilfield mats market. It provides the market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the report, including new technological developments as well as product offerings for niche applications in the rig and oilfield mats market.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type:

Wood mats

Composite mats

Metal mats

By End Use:

Oil and Gas

Electrical T&D Construction & Maintenance

Wind

Infrastructure Construction

Military

Helipad

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

China

Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC)

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for rig and oilfield mats.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type and end use and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market and cover the present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2028.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the rig and oilfield mats market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the rig and oilfield mats.

Research Methodology

XMR conducted exploratory research at a granular market level to arrive at the numbers in the rig and oilfield mats market. An initial study was conducted to identify the rig and oilfield mats market structure and demand pattern of the rig and oilfield mats market by segments (i.e. by product type and by end use) in each prominent region of the globe. This study involved data mining via primary interviews with experts representing matting solutions and rig and oilfield mats manufacturers, dealers and end-use industries. Data was also gathered from secondary sources, such as company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers and company press releases to understand the rig and oilfield mats market dynamics across various levels of the value chain. Post ascertaining the rig and oilfield mats market behavior, data validation was conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers with 2017 as the base number and estimated sales for 2018, followed by a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028.

XMR validated the forecast developed using concrete growth levels derived from macro and micro factors related to the rig and oilfield mats market. For instance, the growth of rig and oilfield mats in the oil and gas industry, industry value added and key participants’ annual sales performances were analyzed to attain the rig and oilfield mats market forecast and refine anomalies, if any. This approach enabled the forecasting of the rig and oilfield mats market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period, based on end user sentiments and helped in analyzing the rig and oilfield mats market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The rig and oilfield mats market has been analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) and a market attractive index has been provided for high growth segments in the rig and oilfield mats market.

Some of the key players in the Global Rig and oilfield mats market are:

Access Terrain Services

Bridgewell Resources

Checkers Safety Group

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

JWA Oilfield Supplies

Newpark Resources Inc.

PortaFloor

Quality Mat Company

Rig Mats of America

Signature Systems Group, LLC

Spartan Mat

Sterling Company

Strad Energy Services Ltd

