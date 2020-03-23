RIGID PLASTIC PACKAGING MARKET Competitive Landscape and Recent Industry Development Analysis 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Rigid Plastic Packaging market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

In simple words, rigid plastics mean plastics which can bend easily but are not broken easily. The global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is primarily driven by increasing consumer demands in rigid plastic packaging due to the lifestyle and social influences. In addition, availability and low cost of standard thermoplastics would also drive the global rigid plastic packaging market during the forecast period.

Lastly, the brand owners have been using rigid plastic for packaging which have less impacts on environments- this trend also has strong effects on the social responsibilities of the brand owners. On the other hand, use of rigid plastics may decline in future due to the increasing use of the flexible plastics in various applications- this factors would likely to restrain the rigid plastics packaging market during the forecast period. In addition, the lack of standard of use of plastics in the developing countries may also have the negative impacts to the rigid plastics packaging market in the upcoming period. However, strategic alliance among the key players and technological advancements would provide the global rigid plastic packaging market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market encompasses market segments based on material type, product, service and country.

In terms of Material Type, the global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market can be classified into:

Polyethylene (PE)

Bio Plastics

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Other materials

In terms of product, the global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market can be classified into:

Bottles & Jars, Containers

Trays

Caps and closure

Tubs, Cups, & Pots

Others

In terms of end-user, the global Rigid Plastic Packaging market is classified into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Others

By country/region, the global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as

3M Company

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Limited,

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

ALPLA

RPC Group Plc.

E-S Plastic Products, LLC

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Rigid Plastic Packaging Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

