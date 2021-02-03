Rising Demand for Textile Chemicals Market by 2020-2027 Profiling Key Players Akzo Nobel NV, Archroma, Bozzetto Group, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG

The Textile Chemicals Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Textile Chemicals Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Top Key Players:

Akzo Nobel NV

Archroma

Bozzetto Group

DowDuPont

DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

Rudolf GmbH

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

The textile industry is largely a chemical dependent industry. Textile chemicals include surfactants, sizing chemicals, colorants, auxiliaries, fixing and scouring agents among others. These chemicals are used in the different stages of textile manufacturing such as pretreatment processes, sizing, weaving, dyeing, and finishing. Moreover, various other textile chemicals are also used in the making of functional or technical textiles such as protective textiles, medical and healthcare textiles, and flame retardant textiles.

The global textile chemicals Market is driven by increasing demand for technical textiles for industrial and functional use and a growing trend towards better home furnishing and aesthetics. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding textile effluents restrict the textile chemicals market. On the other hand, there is an growing adoption of low VOC along with biodegradable materials for textile manufacturing. This scenario provides market players with growth opportunities during the forecast period.

