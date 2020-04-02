Rivet Gun Market 2019-27 huge growth by focuses on major players | Arconic, Astro Pneumatic Tool Company, Campbell Hausfeld

A rivet gun is a tool used to drive rivets; these tools are designed to deliver great versatility, enabling them to be used to fasten a wood, plastic, metal, and many more. These are mostly suitable for binding soft and thin materials. The rivet guns are used in various industries such as automotive and transportation, general manufacturing, electronics, building and construction, and others. Furthermore, the growing demand for pneumatic rive guns and the rising online sales are the factors that are anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period.

Rivet guns are widely used in residential construction; hence, investing in the housing sector is fueling the demand for the global rivet gun market. Nevertheless, the high labor cost might hinder the growth of the global rivet gun market. Furthermore, growing investments in the industries and rising demand of the rivet guns are anticipated to create opportunities for the global rivet gun market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Arconic Inc., Astro Pneumatic Tool Company, Campbell Hausfeld, Degometal, GESIPA Blindniettechnik GmbH, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Lobtex Co. Ltd., Malco Products, Rivtec, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

The “Global Rivet Gun Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global rivet gun market with detailed market segmentation by product type, operation type, distribution channel, end-user, and geography. The global rivet gun market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading rivet gun market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global rivet gun market is segmented on the product type, operation type, distribution channel and end-user. On the basis of product type, the rivet gun market is segmented into pneumatic, manual or hand operated, and battery operated. On the basis of operation type, the rivet gun market is segmented pop riveting, slow hitting, and fast hitting. On the basis of distribution channel, the rivet gun market is segmented online sales and offline sales. On the basis of end-user the rivet gun market is segmented into automotive and transportation, general manufacturing, electronics, building and construction, others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. RIVET GUN MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. RIVET GUN MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. RIVET GUN MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. RIVET GUN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE

8. RIVET GUN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – OPERATION TYPE

9. RIVET GUN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10. RIVET GUN MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER

11. RIVET GUN MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. RIVET GUN MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. ARCONIC INC.

13.2. ASTRO PNEUMATIC TOOL COMPANY

13.3. CAMPBELL HAUSFELD

13.4. DEGOMETAL

13.5. GESIPA BLINDNIETTECHNIK GMBH

13.6. INGERSOLL-RAND PLC

13.7. LOBTEX CO. LTD.

13.8. MALCO PRODUCTS

13.9. RIVTEC

13.10. STANLEY BLACK AND DECKER, INC.

14. APPENDIX

