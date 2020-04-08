Rivet Nut Market to Benefit from Fast-paced Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Rivet Nut Market: Introduction

The rivet Nut is a kind of threaded insert with counterbored tubular rivet. The rivet nut has a tubular splined, round, or hexagonal body that is internally threaded. It is a one piece device having internal threading. The rivet nut is used for brittle and thin materials for which fastening is non-viable. It is implemented in cases where only one side of the work piece is accessible. The tubular rivet can be fastened entirely from one side of the material in which it is installed. The rivet nut have two basic types one is designed to form a bulge on blind side of the panel and the other is drawn into the sleeve instead of creating a bulge. It is also known as blind rivet nut. The rivet nuts have applications in aircrafts for attaching various items such as inspection access covers, static dischargers, etc. They are also used in applications where weld nuts are to be replaced. The global rivet nut market is expected to have prominent growth in the forecast period.

Rivet Nut Market: Dynamics

The rivet nuts are reliable fasteners that can provide strong load-bearing threading for thin or weak materials like housings, panels, castings, tubes and extrusions. Moreover, by virtue of wide grip range tolerance, they can be installed in materials with variety of thicknesses. The rivet nuts are not impaired by heat like other fasteners. The installation of rivet nuts is also easy. Many times implementation of rivet nuts is more practical than other fasteners. These factors are driving the growth in the global rivet nut market. The factors hampering the growth in the global rivet nut market include complex maintenance and replacement, competition from substitute products such as adhesives, and deteriorating demand from certain downstream markets. Furthermore, Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as aluminum, steel and copper have impacted the margins of manufacturers. Strong retrieval rate in the automotive and construction segment is projected to sustain the growth in various regions.

The rivet nuts have numerous applications in automotive, aerospace, electronics, solar panels, furniture, refrigerators, etc. Owing to the industrial expansion and developments the manufacturers are focusing on developing the rivet nuts with new materials to have improved load bearing capacity. The demand for rivet nuts is increasing in various industries coherently surging the growth in the global rivet nut market.

Rivet Nut Market: Segmentation

The global rivet nut market is segmented on the basis of product type, shape of the rivet, material used and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global rivet nut market is segmented as:

Open-end

Closed-end

On the basis of shape of the rivet, the global rivet nut market is segmented as:

Round

Splined

Hexagonal

Square

On the basis of material used, the global rivet nut market is segmented as:

Aluminum

Stainless steel

Mild steel

Brass

Monel

On the basis of end use, the global rivet nut market is segmented as:

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Furniture

Electronics

Others

Rivet Nut Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to have largest share in the global rivet nut market referring to the increased industrial automation and expansions in aerospace industry. By virtue of increasing automotive production and increasing industrial automation in countries like China, Japan and India, Asia Pacific is projected to have prominent growth in the global rivet nut market in the forecast period. The growth is attributed to lucrative development in India and China, it have increased the disposable income of regional consumers, thus promoting the growth of the automotive industry. Europe is anticipated to have significant growth rate in the global rivet nut market owing to expanding automation and electronics industry.

Rivet Nut Market: Key Players

Acument Global Technologies Inc.

Arconic Inc.

Bulten AB

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

Fortana Group

Hilti Corporation

LISI Group

MacLean-Fogg Company

MISUMI Group Inc.

Nifco Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

The SFS Group

A&G Fasteners

SA Fasteners

Chicago Nut & Bolt, Inc.

The Hollaender Mfg. Co.

G-Fast Distribution Inc

