Road Haulage Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global road haulage market size was valued at USD 2,811.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2025. A significant rise in the global production of trucks is supplementing the rising freight demand from industries such as retail and manufacturing. Moreover, trucks are the most flexible, responsive, and economical mode of freight transport preferred by distributors for the transportation of a variety of goods, which is further propelling market growth. Furthermore, various technological advancements such as vehicle-to-vehicle communication, integrated supply chains, remote diagnostics, and autonomous driving are transforming the logistics industry, which, in turn, is fueling the global demand for road haulage services.

The thriving global online retail industry is presenting the need for quick parcel deliveries. The growth of the e-commerce industry has led to the emergence of new service requirements such as express deliveries, and thus a new class of logistics operators. The promising future growth prospects of the e-commerce industry, thanks to the rapid adoption of smartphones and growing internet penetration globally, are likely to lead to increased demand for road haulage in the near future. Also, growth in the automotive and transportation sectors has contributed largely to the augmentation of the market.

Numerous e-commerce retail companies are making substantial investments in building their logistics networks and capabilities to enhance customer experience. Furthermore, growing industrialization and increasing investments in optimizing the parcel delivery process further offer avenues for market expansion. In addition to these investments, rising population and shift in residential preferences (location change/shifting) are also driving the demand for road haulage over the forecast period.

However, factors such as a massive shortage of heavy vehicle drivers and the high exposure of drivers to road traffic injuries are limiting the market growth. Road accidents occur due to factors such as poor road maintenance, rapid motorization, lack of safety features in vehicles, rapid population growth, crowded roads, and lack of police enforcement. Moreover, the environmental impact of diesel engine emissions and the need to adhere to stringent emission norms are expected to challenge the market growth. Nevertheless, the introduction of self-driven trucks and introduction of new logistics methods are offering new growth opportunities to vendors operating in the market.

Based on type, the market for road haulage is segmented into two types of goods transportation, namely international road haulage and domestic road haulage. The domestic road haulage segment dominated the market in 2018 and accounted for a share of more than 60%. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on ensuring that express parcels are timely delivered while enhancing operational efficiency. Also, domestic deliveries are more economical as compared to international deliveries, thereby spurring the growth of the domestic road haulage market segment.

The international road haulage segment is anticipated to register a CAGR exceeding 7% during the forecast period. International trade among countries is expanding at a rapid rate owing to growing road infrastructure and technological advancements such as GPS tracking in the logistics industry. Furthermore, relaxation in taxation & import duties and flexible cost structures of transportation services are further fueling the international road haulage segment. Furthermore, growing trade activities due to increased consumer demand and vast trucking network globally are further fueling the growth of the segment.

Based on the vehicle type used for transportation of goods, the market for road haulage is segmented into light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The light commercial vehicles segment is estimated to register a CAGR exceeding 8% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for local delivery services, which involve more dispersed residential and business locations that need to be traversed by light vehicles. Furthermore, advances in vehicle technology, such as improved fuel efficiency and the better reliability of light trucks, are significantly enhancing the operational efficiency of the road haulage companies.

Nevertheless, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a share of over 80% in 2018 and is likely to continue to account for the lions share of the market by 2025 as well. The growth can be attributed to the notable rise in transportation of a variety of goods for the long haul. Furthermore, an increase in the production of trucks and large commercial vehicles is likely to further augment segment growth.

Road haulage services are used across several applications areas in different industries such as mining & construction, oil & gas, food & beverage, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and others. The food & beverage segment accounted for the dominant share in the market in 2018 and is expected to register a promising CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for perishables such as fruits, vegetables, and other commodities around the globe.

The mining & construction, oil & gas, and retail segments collectively accounted for nearly 37% of the market in 2018. The growth of the mining & construction segment is attributed to the rising demand for petroleum and construction products across the globe. The retail segment is expected to grow prominently due to the thriving e-commerce industry globally. The mining and construction segment is expected to demonstrate significant growth opportunities owing to the rising demand for reliable road haulage services for the transportation of metal ores and other mining and quarrying products.

The Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the dominant share in the overall market in 2018 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the improved road infrastructure and growing foreign investments in the region. Furthermore, the rapidly growing e-commerce industry in developing countries such as India and China are further fueling the demand for effective road haulage services.

Following Asia Pacific in terms of revenue as well as growth prospects, the North American regional market accounted for more than 25% of the overall revenue share in 2018. The regional market is witnessing healthy growth and is likely to retain a significant share of the market by the end of the forecast period. The growth prospects of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing number and scope of trade activities along with the vast highway network of the region.

The market is highly fragmented and characterized by high competition due to the presence of several established regional players. Key players operating in the global market include CONCOR, Kindersley Transport Ltd., Gosselin Group, LKW WALTER International Transport organization AG, Monarch Transport, AM Cargo, Manitoulin Transport Inc., SLH Transport Inc., Woodside Logistics Group, and UK Haulier. Companies are focusing on integrating logistics technologies into their transportation services to enhance their customer base. Reduced delivery charges have resulted in increased price competition among key players in this space.

Companies are focusing on scaling up their goods carrying capacity either by partnering with third-party logistics service providers or by launching modern delivery options. Companies are also emphasizing on improving their customer experience and are lowering the operational costs of their road haulage services using technologies such as automated cars and GPS. Furthermore, haulage companies are also setting up operations centers to store vehicles and goods and conduct any vehicle maintenance to optimize the business process.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends from 2014 to 2025 in each of the sub-segments. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global road haulage market report based on type, vehicle type, application, and region:

