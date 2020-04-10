Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market 2020 Overview – Intuitive Surgical Inc, Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc, KUKA AG, Mazor Robotics.

The Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rapid technological advancements, increasing demand for accurate laparoscopic surgeries, growing need for surgeries in elder population, and rising cases of trauma. Nevertheless, high cost of these robotic surgical surgeries and system is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The “Global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market with detailed market segmentation by product, Application, End User and geography. The global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Robot-Assisted Surgical are surgical procedures performed using robotic systems. These were developed to overthrow the preexisting limitations of minimally invasive surgical procedures and to reinforce the capabilities of surgeons performing open surgery.

Companies Mentioned:-

– Intuitive Surgical Inc

– Auris Surgical Robotics, Inc

– KUKA AG

– Mazor Robotics

– Medtronic Plc

– THINK Surgical Inc.

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

– Transenterix

– Microbot Medical

– Medrobotics

The Global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Product, Application and End User. Based on Product the market is segmented into Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots, Hospitals and Pharmacy Robots, Emergency Response Robotic Systems. Based on Application the market is segmented into Neurology, Orthopedics Robotic System, Laparoscopy, Special Education. Based on End User the market is segmented into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Robot-Assisted Surgical Systems market in these regions.

