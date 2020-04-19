Robot Food designs packs for Upstream sparkling water

Robot Food has made packaging design for Clearly Drinks’ flavoured sparkling water Upstream.

The design agency was entrusted to concoct a brand positioning, name, tone of voice and brand identity that could ‘elevate everyday moments’.

It made crisp, extensive, contemporary designs with imaging featuring natural streams with lakes close mountains and waterways on the sea.

Martin Widdowfield, creative director at Robot Food, said: “Each landscape is intriguing and descriptive of the flavours within, promising a moment of serenity and calm – a little respite from busy daily life.”

Simon Forster, Robot Food founder, said: “We wanted to position Upstream as aspirational but accessible to everyone. Premium doesn’t have to come with a price tag so the aim was to show how these drinks can bring a little sparkle to anyone, anytime, inviting people into the escapism of a taste that can transport you somewhere else.”