Robot Operating System Market Share, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

Robot Operating System Market Overview:

The Robot Operating System is a flexible framework and set of tools that deliver the functionality of an OS on a heterogeneous computer cluster. Robot operating system is a range of tools, conventions, and libraries, which helps in simplifying the job of creating complicated and strong robot behavior across wide-ranging robotic platforms. Apart from robots, the majority of tools offered by the robot operating system focusses on working with peripheral hardware. A robot operating system is split into over 2,000 packages, with each package offering specialized functionality.

The rapid adoption of automation in business operations across diverse industry verticals is the prime factor bolstering the growth of the robot operating system market. In the present industry scenario, robots are finding applications beyond industrial floors and are adapting the roles of delivery vehicles, personal assistants, surgical assistants, and exoskeletons, among others.

Furthermore, the rising demand for the Robotics-as-a-Service model, coupled with the increasing adoption of low-cost industrial robots, are some other factors propelling the robot operating system market. However, the design complexity of modular robots and control electronics, as well as the high cost of installation for low-volume production applications, are the factors that may hinder the growth of the robot operating system market.

Market Key Players:

The report also includes the profiles of key robot operating system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ABB Ltd.

Clearpath Robotics

DENSO Corporation

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

Microsoft Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rethink Robotics GmbH

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

