Robotic Drilling Market Expected to Reach $1341.8 million by 2026 – Precision Drilling, Automated Rig, National Oilwell Varco, Drillmec, Drillform, Sekal, Abraj Energy, Rigarm, Huisman, Ensign Energy, Weatherford

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 07,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Robotic Drilling Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Robotic Drilling market is accounted for $612.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1341.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. Raised adoption of automation in oil & gas industry and enhanced operational efficiency and less human intervention are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, the lack of interoperability of rig control systems is restraining the market growth.

Based on application, onshore segment is expected to witness huge growth rate due to the oil and gas production takes place at onshore oil and gas fields. These fields need less capital investment in contrast with offshore fields and the costs related to automation in these fields are relatively low. By installation, retrofit segment is attributed the large market share due to the rising need to improve safety and efficiency of the existing rigs, coupled with the improved focus on low human intervention during drilling.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016274

By geography, North America is likely to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to the raised shale gas production and quicker adoption of advanced technologies in drilling drive the market growth in the region.

Some of the key players in global Robotic Drilling market include Precision Drilling, Automated Rig Technologies, National Oilwell Varco, Drillmec, Drillform Technical, Sekal, Abraj Energy, Rigarm, Huisman, Ensign Energy Services and Weatherford International.

Installations Covered:

-Retrofits

-New Builds

Components Covered:

-Software

-Hardware

Applications Covered:

-Offshore

-Onshore

Regions Covered:

-North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

-Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

-South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

-Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016274

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.