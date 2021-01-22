Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market 2020-2025: Types, Application, Strategies, Share, Industry Size, Business Growth and Regional Analysis
For the past few years, organizations have started adopting numerous technologies that have simplified the business processes. However, changing consumer requirements and demand are creating the need for more robust automation processes. Moreover, the robotic process automation (RPA) has gained the attention of numerous large as well as small & medium enterprises due to its ability to bring efficiency to the business processes.
Increase in need to enhance business capabilities, performance, and reduce operational costs
The robotic automation process (RPA) enables automation in business operations allowing organizations to reduce business complexities and bring efficiency in overall business operations. The organizations globally are progressively adopting automation processes to complete complex tasks effortlessly. In addition, increasing competition among organizations is also the key factor fuelling the demand for robotic automation processes globally. It allows organizations to reduce their operational costs allowing them to focus majorly on various business strategies which further helps them to accomplish their long as well as short term goals.
Integration of emerging technologies with RPA solutions and services
Robotic Automation Process (RPA) brings automation capabilities to the businesses. However, RPA itself involves a few challenges and issues such as security issues, unpredictable outcomes, and others. Nonetheless, such challenges can be overcome with the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Along with these emerging technologies, the robotic automation process (RPA) can automate very complex processes and accelerate middle and back-office operations. In addition, it can further simplify the process in complex systems further allowing them to cooperate fluidly with each other. Moreover, AI can further enhance the security of RPA processes. Hence, such factors are anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth in upcoming years.
The BFSI industry segment is anticipated to dominate the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market during the forecast period
Increase in automation of BFSI business operations such as assembly and formulation, compliance regulations, and data entry to enhance efficiency, increase speed, and comprehensive insights are fuelling the adoption of RPA in this industry. In addition, the increasing digitation among banking industry and growing need to deal with booming online transaction data volumes, are the major factors creating the demand for automation processes in the banking industry.
Asia-Pacific will lead the growth in this market
It is expected that North America will hold the largest market share in the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market due to, the presence of major market players in this region. In addition, the growing adoption of robotic process automation (RPA) by banking and financial institutions in the U.S. to enhance business processes is contributing to the market growth in this region.
On the contrary, the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly attributed to the increased awareness about automation among numerous industries.
Key Market Players
- Automation Anywhere
- Blue Prism Limited
- Nice Systems Ltd.
- IPSoft, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- UiPath SRL
- Pegasystems, Inc.
- Verint Systems Inc.
- Xerox Corporation
- Others
