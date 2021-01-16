Rodenticides Market Current and Future Demand 2026 with Top Players SenesTech, Inc, Anticimex., Abell Group of Companies, Impex Europa sl, Rollins, Inc., The Terminix International Company Limited Partnership, Ecolab, Truly Nolen, Inc

Global rodenticides market is registering a steady CAGR of 4.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Rodenticides are the chemicals which are used to destroy, kill or repel rodents such as rats, mice, woodchucks, squirrel, and chipmunks, damages crops, transmit diseases and that cause ecological damage. There has been huge loss in agriculture, warehouse and grain storage been reported due to rodent attacks, thus their control has been critical.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Liphatech, Inc., JT Eaton., NEOGEN CORPORATION, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial plc, SenesTech, Inc, Anticimex., Abell Group of Companies, Impex Europa sl, Rollins, Inc., The Terminix International Company Limited Partnership, Ecolab, Truly Nolen, Inc

Following 15 Chapters represents the Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Infection Control Supplies Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Market in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the global Market plans during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

Market Definition: Global Rodenticides Market

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of diseases such as plague, hantavirus infection, and lassa fever is driving the market for rodenticides

Increasing government initiative and support will lead to its market expansion

Rising damages caused by rodents in agricultural fields and many other lead to the market growth

Development of non-toxic and third-generation anticoagulants is expected to drive the market and control rodents.

Market Restraints:

Strict government regulations and policies on the use of rodenticides in developed countries hampers the growth of the market

Increasing environment concern hinders the growth of the market

Rise in usage of mechanical method for rodent control also acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Rodenticides Market

By Type

Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Bromethalin Cholecalciferol Strychnine Zinc Phosphide

Anticoagulant Rodenticides First-Generation Anticoagulants Warfarin Chlorophacinone Diphacinone Coumatetralyl Second-Generation Anticoagulants Brodifacoum Bromadiolone Difenacoum Difethialone Flocoumafen



By End Use Sector

Agricultural Fields

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Residential

Commercial

By Application

Pellets

Sprays

Powders

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Turner Pest Control announced its acquisition of Brandon Pest Control. The main acquisition is to provide better product for customer’s safety and health .This will benefit Turner Pest in expanding their reach, adding on product portfolio and able to provide efficient services to its customers.

In April 2018, BASF announced their launch of Selontra rodent bait, an innovative formula that enables pest management professionals and poultry& livestock growers so that they can control rodent efficiently and effectively. This new formula delivers fast colony kill, using less bait than traditional rodenticides. It will enable customer satisfaction, effective services and able to gain competitive advantages

