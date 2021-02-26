Rodenticides Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 | BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Liphatech, Inc., JT Eaton., NEOGEN CORPORATION, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial

Rodenticides are the chemicals which are used to destroy, kill or repel rodents such as rats, mice, woodchucks, squirrel, and chipmunks, damages crops, transmit diseases and that cause ecological damage. There has been huge loss in agriculture, warehouse and grain storage been reported due to rodent attacks, thus their control has been critical.

The report on global Rodenticides market, is a comprehensive overview of different aspects based on various parameters, such as production base, distribution channel, and potential customers. The key players in Rodenticides market include different regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Liphatech, Inc., JT Eaton., NEOGEN CORPORATION, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial plc, SenesTech, Inc, Anticimex., Abell Group of Companies, Impex Europa sl, Rollins, Inc., The Terminix International Company Limited Partnership, Ecolab, Truly Nolen, Inc

Market Definition: Global Rodenticides Market

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of diseases such as plague, hantavirus infection, and lassa fever is driving the market for rodenticides

Increasing government initiative and support will lead to its market expansion

Rising damages caused by rodents in agricultural fields and many other lead to the market growth

Development of non-toxic and third-generation anticoagulants is expected to drive the market and control rodents.

Market Restraints:

Strict government regulations and policies on the use of rodenticides in developed countries hampers the growth of the market

Increasing environment concern hinders the growth of the market

Rise in usage of mechanical method for rodent control also acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Rodenticides Market

By Type

Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides Bromethalin Cholecalciferol Strychnine Zinc Phosphide

Anticoagulant Rodenticides First-Generation Anticoagulants Warfarin Chlorophacinone Diphacinone Coumatetralyl Second-Generation Anticoagulants Brodifacoum Bromadiolone Difenacoum Difethialone Flocoumafen



By End Use Sector

Agricultural Fields

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Residential

Commercial

By Application

Pellets

Sprays

Powders

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Turner Pest Control announced its acquisition of Brandon Pest Control. The main acquisition is to provide better product for customer’s safety and health .This will benefit Turner Pest in expanding their reach, adding on product portfolio and able to provide efficient services to its customers.

In April 2018, BASF announced their launch of Selontra rodent bait, an innovative formula that enables pest management professionals and poultry& livestock growers so that they can control rodent efficiently and effectively. This new formula delivers fast colony kill, using less bait than traditional rodenticides. It will enable customer satisfaction, effective services and able to gain competitive advantages.

Competitive Analysis: Global Rodenticides Market

Global rodenticides market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global rodenticides market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Rodenticides Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global rodenticides market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Liphatech, Inc., JT Eaton., NEOGEN CORPORATION, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial plc, SenesTech, Inc, Anticimex., Abell Group of Companies, Impex Europa sl, Rollins, Inc., The Terminix International Company Limited Partnership, Ecolab, Truly Nolen, Inc

Research Methodology: Global Rodenticides Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Rodenticides Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Rodenticides market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Rodenticides – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Rodenticides

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Rodenticides

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

