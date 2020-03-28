Roller Screw Market Estimated Forecast Analysis 2019-2031
The global Roller Screw market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.
The Roller Screw market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Roller Screw are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Roller Screw market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AB SKF
Rollvis SA
Creative Motion Control
Moog, Inc.
Power Jacks Limited
Kugel Motion Limited
Nook Industries, Inc.
Bosch Rexroth Group
August Steinmeyer GmbH & KG
Schaeffler AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Standard Planetary Roller Screw
Inverted Roller Screw
Recirculating Roller Screw
Bearing Ring Roller Screw
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Automotive
Steel Manufacturing
Others
