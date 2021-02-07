Roofing Underlay Market : Quantitative Roofing Underlay Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025
The global Roofing Underlay market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Roofing Underlay market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Roofing Underlay market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Roofing Underlay market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Roofing Underlay market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Roofing Underlay market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Roofing Underlay market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Boral Roofing LLC
Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A.
Carlisle
CertainTeed Roofing
Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.
GAF
IKO Industries Ltd.
Keene Building Products
MFM Building Products Corp.
NovaSeal roof underlayment
Owens Corning
Polyglass
TAMKO Building Products, Inc.
Vaproshield
Wrap Manufactures
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Asphalt-Saturated Felt
Rubberized Asphalt
Non-Bitumen Synthetic
Segment by Application
Residential Construction
Commercial
Non-Residential Construction
