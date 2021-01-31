Rosin Market 2020 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Rosin Market
This report focuses on Rosin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rosin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Rosin market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Rosin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Rosin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Indonesia Pinus
Forestarchem Chemical Co., Ltd.
Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
Jiangsu Hualin Chemical Co., Ltd
Jinggu Forest Chemical Co., Ltd.
Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd.
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4547757-global-rosin-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Gum Rosin
Tall Oil Rosin
Wood Rosin
Segment by Application
Rubber Softener
Adhesives
Paper Sizing
Thermoplastic coatings
Food
Inks
Others
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4547757-global-rosin-market-professional-survey-report-2019
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)