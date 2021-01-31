Rosin Market 2020 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Rosin Market



This report focuses on Rosin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rosin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Rosin market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Rosin in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Rosin manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Indonesia Pinus

Forestarchem Chemical Co., Ltd.

Torgoviy Dom Lesokhimik

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Jiangsu Hualin Chemical Co., Ltd

Jinggu Forest Chemical Co., Ltd.

Resin Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Guilin Songquan Forest Chemical Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Gum Rosin

Tall Oil Rosin

Wood Rosin

Segment by Application

Rubber Softener

Adhesives

Paper Sizing

Thermoplastic coatings

Food

Inks

Others



