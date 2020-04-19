Royal Canin, TerraCycle Helps Consumers Recycle Pet Food Packaging

TerraCycle an international recycling company has partnered with Royal Canin a global checker in pet health nutrition. The two companies have created a zero-waste product. The program charges no recycling fee in processing an old Royal Canin pet food package.

This is an incredible move that will help fight environmental degradation improving the ideals of going all green.

To have your old package recycled you will need to remove any leftover pet food then ship the dry product. On receiving the package the Terracyle company will then wash and melt them into a hard plastic. A process that will enable you get a newly recycled product or even upcycled package into a new product like a dog’s collar or even a tote bag.